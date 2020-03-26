Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Great Southern Bank Commits Up to $300,000 for COVID-19 Response

Great Southern Bank Commits Up to $300,000 for COVID-19 Response

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Funds will assist with immediate needs in local communities served by Great Southern

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To offer support of COVID-19 relief efforts, Great Southern is committing up to $300,000 to Feeding America food banks, local United Way agencies and other nonprofit organizations to address food insecurity and support critical health and human services during this time of crisis.  The funds will be distributed to agencies serving Great Southern local markets across its 11-state franchise.

“While we don’t fully comprehend the magnitude the COVID-19 crisis will have, we do understand the burden that has been placed on the livelihood of vulnerable children, families and businesses in all of our communities,” said Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner. “As the needs in our communities continue to rapidly escalate, we must take swift action to provide resources where there are gaps, and help our local communities protect their most vulnerable citizens.  We appreciate the tireless work of our nonprofit partners, who take on an even greater and more critical importance in times like these.”

Great Southern Bank operates more than a 100 offices across 11 states – Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. With a mission to build winning relationships with its customers, associates, shareholders and communities, Great Southern is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., with $5.0 billion in total assets. The Bank is a subsidiary of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., a public company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select stock exchange (ticker: GSBC).   

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Contact:  Kelly Polonus, Great Southern Bank, (417) 895-5242
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.