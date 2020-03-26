Great Southern Bank Commits Up to $300,000 for COVID-19 Response

Funds will assist with immediate needs in local communities served by Great Southern

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To offer support of COVID-19 relief efforts, Great Southern is committing up to $300,000 to Feeding America food banks, local United Way agencies and other nonprofit organizations to address food insecurity and support critical health and human services during this time of crisis. The funds will be distributed to agencies serving Great Southern local markets across its 11-state franchise.

“While we don’t fully comprehend the magnitude the COVID-19 crisis will have, we do understand the burden that has been placed on the livelihood of vulnerable children, families and businesses in all of our communities,” said Great Southern Bank President and CEO Joe Turner. “As the needs in our communities continue to rapidly escalate, we must take swift action to provide resources where there are gaps, and help our local communities protect their most vulnerable citizens. We appreciate the tireless work of our nonprofit partners, who take on an even greater and more critical importance in times like these.”

Great Southern Bank operates more than a 100 offices across 11 states – Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. With a mission to build winning relationships with its customers, associates, shareholders and communities, Great Southern is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., with $5.0 billion in total assets. The Bank is a subsidiary of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., a public company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select stock exchange (ticker: GSBC).

