Greater Orlando 2026 FIFA World Cup Pursuit Partners Launch Website

Greater Orlando continues their pursuit to be one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Greater Orlando 2026 FIFA World Cup Pursuit Partners (GO26) – Greater Orlando Sports Commission, City of Orlando, Orange County and Orlando City Soccer Club – announced today their official website launch dedicated to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Orlando’s pursuit to become one of the selected host cities. This new and evolving website will feature the latest FIFA World Cup news and updates, offer volunteer and engagement opportunities, and provide information and updates about Orlando’s quest to secure 2026 FIFA World Cup host city status. Visitors to the site will discover all of this and more by going to Orlando2026.com .

In June of 2018, FIFA’s Member Associations voted to award the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the United Bid jointly submitted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. This will mark the first time in FIFA history that three nations will co-host the World Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, bringing in 48 teams, 80 matches and is projected to exceed $5 billion in economic impact. FIFA is expected to select 16 host cities from the current 23 host city candidates and make the announcement of the final host cities in early 2021.

“Hosting is in our community’s DNA and we know we can deliver a world-class experience to the athletes, their families and soccer fans from around the globe. In 1994, we welcomed the FIFA World Cup to Orlando and we are thrilled for the opportunity to host again,” said Jason Siegel, President and CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

“Our inclusive, vibrant city regularly welcomes visitors from across the globe and as one of America’s top sports destinations, has proved that it can host premier events. I have no doubt that Orlando would excel as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

“As a life-long resident of Orange County, I could not think of a more vibrant and exciting place to hold a FIFA World Cup match in 2026,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “I remember well the excitement FIFA World Cup generated in our community 25 years ago, when I was a police commander for the venue. No other region can compare to Orlando’s outstanding entertainment experiences and venues in creating an unforgettable adventure for international athletes and soccer fans.”

“My experience with the FIFA World Cup dates back to 1982 as a fan and in 2002 I was lucky enough to begin my involvement as a sports executive and worked on four World Cups,” said Alex Leitao, Chief Executive Officer for Orlando City Soccer Club. “Because of that, I can wholeheartedly say that there is no better place to welcome the passion, excitement and life-changing experiences of the FIFA World Cup than the City of Orlando. Our community is welcoming, diverse and the benchmark for what soccer support should be.”