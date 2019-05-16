GREATER TWIN CITIES UNITED WAY ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO

Former Ernst & Young Executive to Lead United Way through Major Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greater Twin Cities United Way (United Way) announced today that John Wilgers will join the organization as President and CEO on May 20, 2019.

Reporting to the Board of Directors of United Way, Wilgers will focus on advancing the organization’s mission to build pathways toward prosperity and equity for all by increasing access for all to stable housing, healthy food, a strong education, jobs and an opportunity to build prosperity and wealth.

“John has the tremendous ability to build strong, trust-based relationships, focused on listening, learning and leading,” said Tim Welsh, Chair of the Greater Twin Cities United Way Board and Vice Chairman of Consumer Banking Sales and Support at U.S. Bank. “Over the past year, United Way has achieved great momentum aligned with its long-range plan, and it’s an ideal time for John to lead the organization through the next phase of its transformation.”

In his new role, Wilgers will oversee strategic innovation, community impact strategy, direct-service offerings, cross-sector partnerships, revenue diversification and fundraising initiatives.

Wilgers joins United Way after 35 years at Ernst & Young where he most recently held the position of managing partner of the Minneapolis office, successfully leading teams through recessions, turnarounds and major wins and losses. A passionate community advocate over the past nine years, Wilgers has served in several United Way roles including board chair, member of the executive committee of the board, volunteer, fundraiser and donor.

A native of Kansas, Wilgers has lived in the Twin Cities region for the past 14 years. “I believe everyone has a responsibility to serve others and United Way is a great place for me to fulfill that responsibility in a community that I’ve grown to love,” said Wilgers. “I’m excited to work with a great community of impact-focused partners, generous donors and United Way’s strong leadership team.”

Wilgers has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Kansas. He has three grown children and lives in Minnetonka with his wife Trudy.

“On behalf of the Board of United Way, I’d like to thank Trent Blain for serving as Interim President and CEO during the search for a permanent leader,” said Welsh. “His tireless dedication – along with the leadership team – has resulted in several successes, most notably, United Way’s new community impact strategy, the launch of Salesforce Philanthropy Cloud and an innovative partnership with musician and philanthropist Peter Buffett.”

As planned, Blain will serve as senior vice president of marketing and engagement at United Way.

About Greater Twin Cities United Way: One in four people in the Twin Cities region are experiencing poverty. Greater Twin Cities United Way supports long-term wellbeing by working to provide equitable access for all to a strong education, stable housing, healthy food and good jobs. We do this by bringing together the public, private and nonprofit sectors to solve the community’s most pressing needs. Through public policy work, volunteer engagement, coalition building, United Way’s 2-1-1 hotline, nonprofit leadership support and grant making, we take a holistic, long-term approach to help people meet their potential. That’s because when more of us reach our potential, our whole community benefits. For more information, visit www.gtcuw.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

