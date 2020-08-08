Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin Announce Winners of the Inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” National Contest

GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin Announce Winners of the Inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” National Contest

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Two Cats win $10,000 in Grants for Their Favorite Animal Shelters, a personal consult with Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy, or a personal consult with Hannah Shaw, a.k.a. Kitten Lady, and premium cat nutrition from Royal Canin

GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin announce the winners of the inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” national contest including two grand prize winners. One is an energetic foster kitten with a defined cheetah print on her belly, named Clawdia Jean, who won a $5,000 grant for The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier, Calif.

GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin announce the winners of the inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” national contest including two grand prize winners. One is an energetic foster kitten with a defined cheetah print on her belly, named Clawdia Jean, who won a $5,000 grant for The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier, Calif.

GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin announce the winners of the inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” national contest including two grand prize winners. The adoption grand prize winner is a grateful and healthy 14-pound orange cat named Tucker, who won a $5,000 grant for Purrfectly Pawsible in Galt, Calif.

GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin announce the winners of the inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” national contest including two grand prize winners. The adoption grand prize winner is a grateful and healthy 14-pound orange cat named Tucker, who won a $5,000 grant for Purrfectly Pawsible in Galt, Calif.

Seattle, Wash., Aug. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreaterGood.org and Royal Canin announce the winners of the inaugural “Flaunt Your Feline” national contest including two grand prize winners. One is an energetic foster kitten with a defined cheetah print on her belly, named Clawdia Jean, who won a $5,000 grant for The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier, Calif. The adoption grand prize winner is a grateful and healthy 14-pound orange cat named Tucker, who won a $5,000 grant for Purrfectly Pawsible in Galt, Calif.

Each of the grand prize winners will also receive a personal half-hour consult via Skype with Animal Planet’s Jackson Galaxy, or a personal consult with “Kitten Lady” Hannah Shaw; a signed copy of Total Cat Mojo by Galaxy, as well as a signed copy of Tiny But Mighty by Shaw, and a one-year supply of cat food from Royal Canin. The cash grants are awarded by The Jackson Galaxy Project and sponsored by the US Animal Health Business of Boehringer Ingelheim.

The four feline runner ups of the contest are listed below, and each will receive both of the signed books and a bag of cat food from Royal Canin.

  • 2nd Place (foster); Violet from Hampton, Va.
  • 2nd Place (adoption); Gizmo from Poquoson, Va.
  • 3rd Place (foster); Pirate from Queenstown, Md.
  • 3rd Place (adoption); Vale the Warrior from Worcester, Mass.

“We are thrilled with the participation of this first-ever ‘Flaunt Your Feline’ contest that celebrates cat heroes across the U.S. and the launch of FelineFoster.org,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. “We received more than 5,200 entries and 146,221 votes from the public. In addition to helping animal shelters and feline fosters with our grant prizes, this contest raises awareness for the lifesaving power of fostering pets.”

From July 9 until July 28, cat fosters and adopters were invited to share their most creative feline foster adoption profile or adoption story at FelineFoster.org for a chance to win. The Jackson Galaxy Project and Hannah Shaw selected the top 25 feline adoption profiles and the top 25 cat adoption stories for the public to vote on from July 29 – August 5. The top three entries from both categories with the most votes were announced on August 7. 

The Jackson Galaxy Project, a program of GreaterGood.org, has helped thousands of homeless cats find forever homes. Hannah Shaw is a kitten rescuer, humane educator, and New York Times best-selling author that works with Royal Canin to support first-time fosters.

At FelineFoster.org, you can learn more about the “Flaunt Your Feline Contest” and view “How to Market Your Foster Cat” resource pages that offer everything from tips on writing the most compelling, attention-grabbing feline bio, to an easy photography guide.  In addition to information for fosters and new cat owners, FelineFoster.org will also offer resources for shelters and rescues, including best practices for starting a foster program, downloadable resources to help finding new foster pets, grant offers through The Jackson Galaxy Project, and webinars on fostering and adoption programs.

# # #

About GreaterGood.org
GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide.  To date, GreaterGood.org has provided over $15 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Royal Canin USA
Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and “LIKE” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

 

 

Attachments

  • fyf-contest-winner-foster-clawdia-jean
  • fyf-contest-winner-adopted-tucker 
CONTACT: GreaterGood.org
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.