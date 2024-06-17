Vice President Harris’ former communications director recently said there is one Republican who would be the “greatest threat” to her vice presidency if chosen as former President Trump’s 2024 running mate.
Ashley Etienne, who served as Harris’ communications director in 2021, told CNN on Friday that she believes Ohio Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is an “incredible debater” and could present a challenge to Harris in the upcoming election.
“I think JD Vance
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- John Kerry used government email alias as secretary of state, whistleblowers say - June 17, 2024
- Ex-CIA deputy director sounds the alarm about terror threat posed by open border - June 17, 2024
- ‘Greatest threat’: Former top Kamala Harris aide reveals which Trump VP pick could sink her candidacy - June 17, 2024