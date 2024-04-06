President Biden has a long history of attempting to tie himself to a variety of ethnic groups and cultures.
Biden reminded guests at the White House for a Greek Independence Day celebration this week of his claim that he inherited the nickname “Biden-opoulos” in his home state of Delaware.
Attributing his early political success to the Greek community, Biden said one of the things he “learned early on was that I had a very close relationship with the Greek Amer
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Greek, Jewish, Puerto Rican: Biden has history of claiming to be ‘honorary’ member of numerous ethnic groups - April 6, 2024
- Biden campaign accuses Trump of hosting ‘scammers, racists and extremists’ at Palm Beach fundraiser - April 6, 2024
- Former Army colonel seeking to flip North Carolina House seat says Dem opponent is ‘beholden’ to Biden - April 6, 2024