AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Brick Partners and Century Communities today announced a new joint development project in Austin, Texas. The two companies have purchased approximately 165 acres of land in Braker Valley, approximately 15 miles west of Trinity Ranch, a community where the two companies are actively selling single-family homes. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (“Green Brick”) is listed as one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest-growing companies in 2022 and its fastest-growing public homebuilder. Century Communities—top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—offers new homes at multiple communities in the greater Austin area.

Located at the junction of Blue Goose Road and Cameron Road in northeast Austin, Braker Valley is conveniently central to downtown Austin and Pflugerville, with close proximity to prominent commuter routes like I-35, Highway 290 and Highway 130. Future residents will also enjoy quick access to The University of Texas at Austin, employment hubs like the Samsung Austin Semiconductor plant, plus popular recreational destinations like Lady Bird Lake, Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park, and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

“The Austin area continues to experience population growth driven by a resilient job market and excellent quality of life, creating an influx of new families looking for affordable housing,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer of Green Brick Partners. “We are excited to expand the footprint of Trophy Signature Homes, one of Green Brick’s subsidiary homebuilders, in the Austin market and are proud to be part of the solution of affordable housing through our value-rich, entry-level homes.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of Braker Valley, bringing a much-needed supply of quality new homes to a sought-after market with fast growth and high demand,” said Liesel Cooper, National President of Century Communities. “With our convenient online or in-person homebuying process, a versatile selection of our most popular Austin floor plans, and exceptional included features, Braker Valley will make it easier than ever for homebuyers to seamlessly explore options and find their best fit.”

The new community is expected to have 598 homesites with a mix of 45-foot and 50-foot front-entry lots. The development is planned to be split 50-50 between Trophy Signature Homes (a Green Brick subsidiary) and Century Communities. Construction is currently slated to start in early 2025, and each builder anticipates opening for sales in the third quarter of 2025.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

About Trophy Signature Homes

Launched in 2018, Trophy Signature Homes has rapidly expanded across Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. As a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., we combine our local building expertise with the strong financial resources of a national, diversified homebuilding and land development company. Our modern exteriors are truly unique to our brand, and our upgrade-rich floor plans along with environmentally friendly features represent the best value to our buyers. For more information about our homes and communities, please visit us at TrophySignatureHomes.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century’s mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

