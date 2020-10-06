Green Builder Media Announces Call for Entries for Green Home of the Year Awards

The 13th Annual Green Home of the Year Awards and 3rd Annual Sustainability Awards celebrates sustainable cities, residential projects, and the pros who produce them. Enter today!

A winner from last year, the Monroe Farmhouse showcases outstanding attention to energy, ventilation, and heat management.

A former winner, the Palo Alto Apartments proves if one green home is good, multiple green structures must be great. This is a series of net-zero residences in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, Calif.

Lake City, Colo., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Builder Media’s annual Green Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards recognize the industry’s most authentic, advanced, beautiful, sustainable projects and the professionals who design and construct them.

As the nation grapples with an ongoing pandemic, social unrest, and economic uncertainty, building professionals report an intense demand for their expertise, sweat, and insights.

We all could use some good news. Won’t you share some in the form of an inspiring project that creates a beacon of light in dark times?

Click here for detailed entry information.

This year, we’re looking for:

The best green homes that include sustainable features, innovative design, whole-home performance, and integration with the natural environment.

that include sustainable features, innovative design, whole-home performance, and integration with the natural environment. Sustainable communities/developments .

. Alternative building technology, offsite construction, and mainstream green projects.

green projects. Green innovations (products, processes, and technologies).

(products, processes, and technologies). The best small footprint living projects.

living projects. Sustainable cities .

. Sustainability superheroes.

Check out this video which shows former winners of this prestigious contest.

Click here to view last year’s winners and to enter.

“2020 has been a grueling year, but, fortunately, the housing market is a bright spot in the economy,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “We’re all ready for some positive stories, so we have opened the Call for Entries for our Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards, which always attracts the industry’s most interesting people and beautiful, sustainable projects. We’re looking to the awards program to bring us some much-needed catharsis, and we can’t wait to celebrate the winners in early 2021!

Winners will receive coverage in the January/February 2021 issue of Green Builder magazine at Green Builder Media and through our social media outlets.

Click here for full entry information. The deadline is November 16.

