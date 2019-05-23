Green Builder Media Announces Hot 50 Green Building Products

Check out Green Builder Media’s annual selection of the most innovative, creative, and all-around sustainable products available to the building market.

Panasonic HIT AC Series

Lake City, Colo., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The annual Hot 50 issue narrows the field of sustainable products to the best and brightest put out by companies in the business of building. See what Green Builder editors have selected as the most innovative, creative and all-around sustainable products available to the building market.

“Never let it be said that there’s nothing new under the sun,” says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “One-fourth of Green Builder’s 2019 Hot 50 Products have direct ties to solar energy, from shingles to portable power plants. It seems fitting that the most-prominent example of sustainability should be one of the most important trends shaping the built environment.”

One solar standout is Panasonic HIT AC Series, an all-in-one module that has a built-in IQ 7X microinverter with Individual MPPT tracking. The product offers design flexibility, reduced installation time, and a field-replaceable microinverter with no DC wire management required.

The popular annual roster of green products also has plenty of items representing other facets of high-performance building—household fixtures, heating and cooling devices, insulation tools and smart technology are just a few categories to make the cut.

Examples of these include LP’s SmartSide Trim & Siding line of high-performance products, which are highly durable and now available in a smooth finish with a 5/50-year limited warranty. Another is Niagara Conservation’s Bi-Max Showerhead with Equiforce Technology. The even spray of this showerhead covers a large diameter and allows for a flow-rate of 1.0 or 1.5 gallons per minute while offering a powerful, consistent flow regardless of water pressure.

“Selections were based on the product’s innovative design, sustainable manufacture, durability, degree of innovation, and potential energy or water savings,” Power says. “Here’s to another year where great building science meets good design— 50 products that add to the pedigree of the nation’s best built homes.”

Click here to read the full list of products.

