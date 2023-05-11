This market-rate sustainable demonstration compound of five homes in Milwaukee showcases resilient design, practical interiors, and an attainable price.

VISION House Sussex This demonstration home shows how sustainable, durable homes can be built for cost-conscious price tags.

Tim O’Brien of Tim O’Brien Homes Tim O’Brien marries conventional design with cutting edge building science.

Lake City, Colo., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Builder Media and national award-winning builder Tim O’Brien Homes have joined forces to design and construct a small demonstration compound in the Village of Sussex. The VISION House Sussex compound is part of a mixed-use, master-planned development with 300 home sites and 60 acres reserved for community amenities.

The builder will use one of the homes in the compound as its showroom model and will collect performance data on the other four homes for testing, analysis, and case study purposes.

What’s Different About This Demonstration Project?

Resilient Design. The VISION House Sussex compound has been designed for climate-resilience. Learn how the builder achieves super-tight building envelopes and what products he selected to achieve high comfort and low utility bills. Practical Interior Living. Ever heard of “space in the right place?” Learn best practices for interior design, including storage and laundry placement, cabinet layouts, and “de-stressing” areas. Sustainability, Health, and Durability Features. Check out the latest cost-conscious products for low maintenance, easy home access, healthy living, and safety. Cost-Savings. Learn how building energy-efficient can help homeowners save about $1,000 annually on their energy bills. Water Solutions. These market-rate houses offer practical state-of-the art water conservation.

“We are pleased to work with long-time green builder Tim O’Brien, President of Tim O’Brien Homes and winner of Green Builder Media’s prestigious 2022 Sustainability Superhero award for this project,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “Tim O’Brien Homes has been building to a higher standard since 2007, continuously improving sustainability and durability by focusing on best building science and design practices, renewable energy systems, and advanced technologies for optimal performance, health, and comfort.”

“Our company goes far above and beyond code by focusing on energy efficiency, indoor air quality and reducing utility costs,” says O’Brien. “The VISION House Sussex model home will be certified Energy Star and EPA Indoor AirPLUS. The project will give us the opportunity to show the market what can be achieved at a reasonable price point.”

The VISION House Sussex was made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including Carrier, Daltile, Jinko, Kohler, LiftMaster, Mohawk, Organized Living, and Windsor Door.

The VISION House Sussex was made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including Carrier, Daltile, Jinko, Kohler, LiftMaster, Mohawk, Organized Living, and Windsor Door.

For interviews, tours, or more information, contact Cati O’Keefe at 513-532-0185.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

VISION House Sussex

Tim O’Brien of Tim O’Brien Homes

