We have to find faster, better, and higher-value solutions for building new homes. Come hear some of the best solutions to the problem.

Prefab Is High Tech As Well as Beautiful The DveleIQ system’s 300-plus sensors make a home aware of an owner’s needs, from lighting to environmental control.

Brandon Weiss, Chief Innovation Officer, DVELE Join Weiss for an informative webinar on how prefab housing solves myriad issues the building industry faces today.

Lake City, Colo., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Builder Media is excited to announce the first of its 2024 Housing 2.0 Thought Leader Webinars on Zero Energy Modular Homes. The free webinar will be held May 29 at 2 pm. ET.

Brandon Weiss, Chief Innovation Officer from DVELE, will share his company’s advanced solutions for integrating zero energy performance into factory production and address both the more efficient workforce and getting-to-zero imperatives.

Weiss will highlight:

High-performance home measures that have proven most cost-effective.

Lessons learned integrating zero in modern architecture designs optimized for factory production.

How DVELE develops turn-key solutions for its builder and homeowner customers.

Change in the home building industry is coming quicker than you think. Take this opportunity to learn about an important systems-built option that can help you be future-ready in this important webinar. Click here to register!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Attachments

Prefab Is High Tech As Well as Beautiful

Brandon Weiss, Chief Innovation Officer, DVELE

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 [email protected]