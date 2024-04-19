Here’s what comes to mind when our building industry readers think about product brands in 24 categories.
2024 Green Builder Sustainable Products of the Years
Lake City, Colo., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every year, Green Builder Media surveys our sustainability-minded readership to learn what they think and feel about green products in 24 categories, including appliances, flooring, appliances, decking, energy solutions, and more.
| “Respondents to our annual Brand Index heartedly delivered choices on everything from the best energy-saving appliances to the cars they like to drive on the job,” says Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “Results in three distinct categories—our traditional survey data, market visibility or ‘mentions,’ and public sentiment—are averaged to create a Brand Index Score and derive a company’s final ranking among its peers.”
Unlike past years, most of the big-name players are back within the top 10 in their categories, although a few newcomers made the grade. Several lesser-known companies are on the way to becoming household names.
Overall, our survey shows where a company is doing well, and which improvements could round out category excellence.
Want a sampling of our brand winners? Consider these:
See all of the 2024 Brand Index in our March/April Issue. In the same issue, you can read about our Sustainable Products of the Year winners as well.
