Join a free webinar that details incentives for builders and homeowners to switch to renewable energy sources.

Lake City, Colo., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Builder Media’s upcoming webinar on July 19, “Homes That Give Back – Helping Smart Homeowners Get Paid to Flex Their Energy Use,” is open for free registration here.

Learn about the next generation of Connected Communities utility programs, which reward builders and homeowners with valuable incentives to enable homes that can shift consumption to align with times when renewable energy is available.

Find out how to tap into these opportunities so homeowners can set up their homes to take advantage of this new era of clean energy programs.

The webinar is at 2:00 pm Eastern on Wednesday, July 19. The presenter is residential energy efficiency expert, Tom Hines, who will lead you through a practical primer on how to access the several incentives related to renewable energy.

Click here to reserve your spot!

About the Presenter

Tom Hines is a residential energy efficiency expert with more than 20 years of experience in program design, implementation, and evaluation. From 1997 through 2014, Hines has worked with Arizona Public Service Company (APS) in designing, developing, and managing the company’s portfolio of residential energy efficiency programs, including: new homes, existing homes HVAC, home performance, consumer products, lighting, pools, multi-family, behavioral conservation, and energy efficiency financing programs.

Hines has designed, developed, and managed multiple award-winning energy efficiency programs, including the APS ENERGY STAR Homes program and the APS Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program. Throughout this time, Hines has worked closely with industry stakeholders to drive market transformation including builders, contractors, Realtors, lenders, raters, and other trade allies. In the new homes industry, Hines has been a key proponent of using applied building science principles and home performance testing tools to improve building efficiency and performance.

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com