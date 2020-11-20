Breaking News
Green Builder Media Joins Forces with Building Industry Luminary Sam Rashkin to Launch Housing 2.0

New immersive education program for building professionals is focused on creating the next generation of homes.

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Green Builder Media has joined forces with architect and building science expert Sam Rashkin, longtime housing industry influencer and author of Retooling the U.S. Housing Industry, to develop and implement the Housing 2.0 Program, a flexible year-long, wide-ranging engagement and education program dedicated to optimizing the housing sector. 

The Housing 2.0 program will empower building professionals to design and construct higher performance, healthier, more sustainable homes at a fraction of the cost.

“Virtually every major industry in our economy has experienced massive disruption. Housing has been able to sit on the sidelines, but not any longer,” says Rashkin. “The disruption occurring now will remove the challenges that builders are facing with respect to labor issues, quality control, soaring lumber and material costs, cycle time, performance risks, and sales struggles, enabling building professionals to deliver higher quality homes that optimize customer satisfaction.”

Building on Rashkin’s years of educational and training experience through his Retooling the U.S. Housing program and Green Builder Media’s leadership in sustainability expertise, the Housing 2.0 program will teach building professionals how to improve the home buyer experience through a proprietary framework that prepares home builders for profound changes looming ahead.

The foundation of the program is the Housing 2.0 book, authored by Rashkin, which will be released in the beginning of 2021. The program will also incorporate a five-part workshop series that will cover:

  • Housing 2.0 fundamentals
  • Ongoing educational courses
  • Action groups for sharing best practices
  • Extensive custom content creation and editorial coverage
  • Market intelligence from COGNITION Smart Data highlighting disruptive innovations that are transforming the building industry

“We truly believe that the housing market is about to experience titanic transformation,” says Sara Gutterman, Green Builder Media CEO. “The Housing 2.0 program provides an excellent vehicle for us to offer ideas and inspiration, and also to receive feedback from participants, peers, and colleagues so that we can learn how, together, we can facilitate change and optimize the results.”

To learn more about the program, including detailed course information, visit the Housing 2.0 website here or contact Sara Gutterman at [email protected] You can also sign up for Green Builder Media’s free weekly e-newsletter for Housing 2.0 updates. 

 

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

 

About Sam Rashkin

Rashkin is known for his accomplishments as national director of voluntary labeling programs for the housing industry that have led to more than two million certified high-performance ENERGY STAR and Zero Energy Ready Homes. During his 20-plus years as a licensed architect, he specialized in energy-efficient design and completed over 100 residential projects. He has served on national Steering Committees for USGBC’s LEED for Homes, Green Builder Media’s Green Builder Guidelines, EPA’s Water Sense label, and EPA’s Indoor airPLUS label. Rashkin is the author of a book titled Retooling the U.S. Housing Industry: How It Got Here, Why It’s Broken, and How to Fix It that helps builders prepare for housing industry disruption looming ahead. He has brought lessons from his book to hundreds of housing executives, particularly production builders, across the country with workshops and collaborative meetings. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
5135320185
[email protected]

