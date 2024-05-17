If you have Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for your products—or specify products with EPDs—Green Builder Media wants to highlight you in its upcoming annual Eco Leaders issue!

Consumers Want Net Zero Carbon Homes According to COGNITION Smart Data, 70% of early-adopter consumers report that living in a net zero-carbon home is important. EPDs help get to net carbon.

Lake City, Colo., May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Given the importance of using low-carbon products to achieve net zero-carbon homes, Green Builder Media is focusing its annual July/August Eco Leaders issue of Green Builder magazine on EPDs.

“Our goal is to create a guide that building professionals can use with standout low-carbon products that will help them achieve their sustainability project goals,” says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power.

Here are three areas where you can participate:

If you are a manufacturer with products that have EPDs, we encourage you to submit your information for consideration for editorial coverage in our Eco Leaders issue.

If you’re a building professional, please fill out this survey and let us know what you think about EPDs and whether or not you look for them when specifying products.

If you know of a specific standout product with an EPD, shoot me an email at [email protected] with information about the product and a testimonial about why you think it is special (even better, send a short video of yourself with this testimonial, and we’ll post it on our social channels!) We’d love to include you in the Eco Leaders editorial!

“Builders are actively exploring net zero-carbon strategies as a key factor of differentiation in response to surging consumer demand for net-zero-carbon homes,” says CEO of Green Builder Media Sara Gutterman. “They report a growing willingness by their buyers to invest in sustainability upgrades that will increase the carbon neutrality of their homes—especially when those upgrades will lower the total cost of homeownership over time, increase resale value, and enhance occupant health and comfort.”

For more information about the issue or survey, contact Sara Gutterman at [email protected]

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

Consumers Want Net Zero Carbon Homes

