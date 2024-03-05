Leaders in cannabis industry join forces to examine shifts in cannabis debt and equity financing, to be released in Q2

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector, and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, today announced it has partnered with CTrust , the first credit scoring and monitoring agency for cannabis businesses, and Whitney Economics , a global leader in cannabis and hemp business consulting, data and economic research, to produce a new research report examining cannabis debt and equity financing.

This first-of-its-kind report, expected to be released in Q2 2024, will assess the total amount of debt invested in the cannabis industry and the percentage of debt financing required to support the industry’s continued growth. Findings will examine the extent to which cannabis startups and operators are using debt financing compared to equity and the shift in how cannabis businesses source capital.

“This report will help us and our customers better understand the current state of cannabis industry financing, allowing us to develop the right strategies to address this changing market,” said Kevin Hart, co-founder and CEO of Green Check. “As more data becomes available about the cannabis industry — and the way cannabis is financed continues to evolve — we hope to highlight opportunities for financial institutions to enter into the cannabis market. By adding cannabis businesses to more investment portfolios, we can further our commitment to fostering a more inclusive financial system and thriving economy for everyone.”

“Investment in cannabis should function similarly to how other businesses are financed – by credit worthiness,” said Dotan Y. Melech, CEO of CTrust. “As more and more data becomes available, business credit ratings will play an increasingly important role in the debt financing industry. Credit worthiness assessments will provide transparency and ultimately improve access to capital by reducing risks and exposure.”

“In an ever-changing cannabis environment, it is critical to understand the current landscape and to have the necessary data to develop strategies to remain ahead of the curve,” added Beau Whitney, chief economist at Whitney Economics. “This report will help the industry to understand the changing ratios of debt versus equity financing and to identify opportunities to increase participation by financial institutions.”

Financial institutions and cannabis businesses interested in being included in this report may contact Beau Whitney at [email protected] for more information.

###

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 8,800 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

About CTrust

CTrust is a FinTech solution that increases operational and financial transparency into cannabis businesses to reduce investment risk, help cannabis businesses gain better access to capital, and allow investors and debt holders to more effectively price capital and manage market exposure. Launched in 2022 in response to a seismic cannabis industry shift from equity investment to debt financing, CTrust’s proprietary formula and rigorous approach to risk evaluation, scoring and monitoring facilitates more equitable business, investment and debt financing opportunities for founders, shareholders and creditors, keeping more cannabis businesses thriving in their communities. For more information, visit https://CTrust.io and follow them on LinkedIn .

About Whitney Economics

Portland based Whitney Economics is a global leader in cannabis and hemp business consulting, data, and economic research. The firm regularly consults with private companies as well as local, state, and national government agencies, applying economic principles to create actionable policies and strategies The firm does not take a position on the legality of cannabis nor on any pending legislation.

CONTACT: Christina Levin Caliber Corporate Advisers [email protected]