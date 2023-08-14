Trailblazing fintech in the emerging cannabis market shortlisted in coveted fintech ranking

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, today announced the company has been selected a 2023 U.S. Fintech Awards finalist in the “Banking Tech of the Year” category, alongside industry leaders Dragonfly Financial Technologies and ChargeAfter.

“We are deeply thankful for this industry recognition, which validates the efficacy of our efforts to transform the emerging cannabis market,” said Kevin Hart, CEO and co-founder of Green Check. “With our cutting-edge technology, we’re expanding access to financial services for legal cannabis businesses across the country. Already, we’ve onboarded nearly 150 financial institutions and more than 7,000 CRBs onto our industry-leading platform – and we’re just getting started.”

The U.S. Fintech Awards were developed to celebrate achievements and successes of the best and brightest innovators in the world’s premier financial services center.

This year’s applicants faced more competition than ever, with a record number of submissions that spanned fintech categories like insurtech, payments, personal finance, and regtech. Judged by an independent panel of experts, the winners of the 2023 cohort will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony on November 2, in New York City.

Today’s announcement builds on a series of recent industry accolades for Green Check. Earlier this year, Green Check was honored in the Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list, named a finalist in the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA “Tech of the Future” category, and recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Fintech’ by American Banker for the second consecutive year.

To learn more about the U.S. FinTech Awards and this year’s finalists, visit usfintechawards.com.

About Green Check

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 7,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report, and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit www.greencheckverified.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Rachel Stingone Caliber Corporate Advisers greencheckverified@calibercorporateadvisers.com