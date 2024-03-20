Reduce time spent on procurement of business essentials by at least 25%.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Check (GC), the leading fintech connector, and technology and insights provider in the emerging cannabis market, today announced its latest partnership with Order.co , a leading procurement platform, welcoming it to the Green Check Connect Marketplace . This partnership will help cannabis operators immediately cut costs, save time, and improve procurement efficiency – at a time when many cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) are operating on limited margins. Order.co is already serving thousands of cannabis businesses today. Together with Green Check’s network of 7,000+ cannabis businesses, the Order.co and Green Check partnership enables brands to save an average of 5-8% on purchasing through AI-powered strategic sourcing and network discounts, while accessing a network of over 15,000 reliable vendors without industry bias.

“By enabling access to Order.co’s innovative procurement platform through Green Check Connect, we’re empowering cannabis businesses with essential tools to optimize their purchasing and payments processes,” said Kevin Hart, CEO and founder of Green Check. “Together with Green Check, Order.co is poised to make a substantial difference in the operational efficiency and financial health of cannabis businesses. Our mission has always been to facilitate growth and sustainability within the cannabis industry, and this partnership is a significant step toward achieving that goal.”

From sourcing products and scaling purchasing across locations to automating accounts payable and approvals workstreams, Order.co’s spend efficiency platform equips businesses with tools to save time and money, and gain clarity into their expenditures.

“We are really excited to partner with Green Check and offer Order.co via Green Check Connect. More importantly, this partnership will help cannabis operators to scale their businesses while reducing the amount of time they spend on procurement and accounts payable by about 25%, if not more,” said Zach Garippa, CEO and Founder of Order.co. “Businesses can also grow revenue by leveraging our financial products to invest in initiatives like stocking up on inventory during supplier promotions, purchasing heavy machinery, or opening a new location.”

Additionally, the platform helps maintain purchasing compliance according to regulations with controlled catalogs and approval workflows, ensuring businesses operate within legal

frameworks. This collaboration also provides access to capital to grow with Order.co’s financial products, including extended net terms, capital advances, and more.

About Green Check:

Green Check (GC) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GC provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 140 financial institutions and over 8,800 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check was included in the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 and named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. In addition, it has been recognized as the Top Financial Technology by the Green Market Report and was also named as one of top Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 and 2023 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check, visit greencheckverified.com and follow GC on LinkedIn .

About Order.co:

Order.co is a procurement software that helps cannabis businesses eliminate manual purchasing and payment tasks, unlock net terms for all vendors, and quickly access capital. From retailers and cultivators to large MSOs like Ascend Wellness and Cresco Labs, businesses turn to Order.co’s centralized purchasing, AP automation and working capital offerings to catalyze their growth. To learn more, visit Order.co/cannabis

