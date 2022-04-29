Green Check Verified and Nelson Mullins’ Assureg Subject Matter Experts Present Cannabis Banking Accreditation and Certification Course through CareerLearning

Breaking News
Cannabis banking fintech company partners with top-ranked law firm to help inform stakeholders across the cannabis banking landscape

Bonita Springs, FL, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced it will be co-presenting CareerLearning’s “Accredited Cannabis Banking Professional credential” (ACBP) with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and Assureg. This education course will consist of eight sessions from May 2 until May 12, and will help stakeholders develop the policies and procedures necessary to run successful and sustainable cannabis banking programs. 

The cannabis industry has grown exponentially each year, and with this growth comes significant new opportunities for financial institutions (FI) to expand out services to the largely underbanked cannabis industry. To date, over three-quarters of US states have legalized cannabis in some form, and the recreational market alone hit nearly $15 billion in 2021 and is on target to surpass $25 billion by 2025. With this growth comes opportunities for financial institutions to offer services to the largely underbanked cannabis industry. 

ACBP is an advanced cannabis banking credential that demonstrates that the holder is versed in the fundamentals of cannabis banking (from compliance to business development and operations) and prepared to run a cannabis banking program. The course will focus heavily on the four basic cannabis workflows: Initial Due Diligence and Risk Rating, Sales Validation, Ongoing Due Diligence and Account Monitoring, and FinCEN Reporting.

“We are proud to co-present this cannabis education course alongside Nelson Mullins and Assureg and are eager to share our knowledge and expertise around the tremendous cannabis banking opportunities that lie ahead,” said Paul Dunford, Vice President of Knowledge of Green Check Verified. “Cannabis banking education is something we at GCV are extremely passionate about, and we want to ensure that financial institutions servicing direct cannabis businesses, as well as indirect cannabis businesses and hemp/CBD, are prepared for success.”

To date, Green Check Verified has educated over 2,000 bank and credit union professionals through their complimentary cannabis banking bootcamps.  The upcoming certification program will be a key opportunity for FIs to learn and speak knowledgeably about the industry’s future, differentiate between various types of cannabis-related businesses (CRB), and gain a clearer understanding how to risk rate products and services (including lending). After completion of the course, attendees will receive an ACBP credential, demonstrating they are well-suited to create or lead a successful cannabis banking program that aligns with any financial institution’s overall strategic plans.

To learn more or to sign up for the cannabis banking education program click here. 

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

