List highlights 42 leaders blazing trails in the cannabis industry

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis solutions and services to financial institutions, today announced that the company has been named to the 2023 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list – an annual compilation of some of the most influential and successful actors in the cannabis industry.

The list recognizes co-founders Kevin Hart, Paul Dunford, Mike Kennedy and John Gadea in the Enterprise Technology category.

“What an honor it is to be recognized by a media giant like Forbes for our efforts to transform cannabis banking,” said Kevin Hart, CEO and co-founder of Green Check Verified. “With the cannabis industry on the rise, we couldn’t be prouder to be one of the leaders moving it forward. From our cutting-edge technology solutions to our expert advisory services, we look forward to continuing to expand access to financial services for cannabis businesses nationwide. We are thrilled for all that the future of cannabis banking holds — and we’re proud to be one of the changemakers, along with several of our partner clients also listed, that are shaping it.”

The Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list celebrates entrepreneurs transforming the rapidly growing cannabis industry, a market that is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030. This year’s list spotlights industry pioneers like Al Harrington and spans sectors like research and extraction, dispensaries, manufacturing, lifestyle brands, and social impact.

This recognition comes amid a number of recent GCV developments, including a $6 million Series A funding round led by Mendon Venture Partners and the launch of cannabis business services marketplace Green Check Connect earlier this year.

GCV has garnered a number of industry accolades of late, including in March, when it was selected a 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA finalist in the “Tech of the Future” category.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is modernizing the way cannabis businesses and financial institutions work together. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, GCV provides industry-leading technology and advisory services to more than 130 financial institutions and over 4,000 cannabis-related businesses. Green Check Verified was named one of 50 game-changers in the cannabis industry in the 4th annual The Cannabis 50. It has been repeatedly recognized as Top Compliance Company and Top Compliance Leader at the PBC Awards, the premier cannabis industry honors. It also was named as one of top three Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022 by American Banker. To learn more about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

