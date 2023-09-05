The level of financial support and investment accessible for green chemistry research and development also plays a crucial role. Increased funding can result in greater technological progress and the expansion of green chemical manufacturing.

New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the Global Green Chemical Market size is projected to surpass around USD 274.2 Billion by 2032 and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Bio-based or green chemicals are derived from eco-friendly sources like plants, algae, and bio-waste, to minimize harm to the environment and human health. Their extensive applications span sectors such as agriculture, construction, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and more. Adopting these chemicals supports sustainable manufacturing processes and lessens environmental impact.

Technological advancements and growing environmental consciousness are fueling the shift towards eco-friendly chemicals in various sectors. Global regulators have established eco-guidelines and labels to steer industries and consumers toward sustainable choices. As the worldwide need for greener solutions escalates, implementing green chemistry concepts is predicted to increase, promoting a more sustainable approach to manufacturing and consumption.

Key Takeaway:

Factors affecting the growth of the Green chemical industry

Government Policy and Regulation: Government regulations and policies regarding environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprint can significantly influence the growth of the green chemical industry. Stricter regulations on the traditional chemical industry or incentives for green chemistry could drive more rapid development in this field.

Government regulations and policies regarding environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprint can significantly influence the growth of the green chemical industry. Stricter regulations on the traditional chemical industry or incentives for green chemistry could drive more rapid development in this field. Public Awareness and Demand: As public awareness about environmental issues and the impacts of chemical pollution increases, there is a growing demand for greener, more sustainable products. This consumer-driven demand can significantly influence the growth and development of the green chemical industry.

As public awareness about environmental issues and the impacts of chemical pollution increases, there is a growing demand for greener, more sustainable products. This consumer-driven demand can significantly influence the growth and development of the green chemical industry. Technological Advancements: Advancements in technology can greatly enhance the viability of green chemistry. Breakthroughs in bioengineering, chemical processing techniques, or new methods of bio-based chemical production could lead to more efficient and cost-effective green chemistry processes.

Advancements in technology can greatly enhance the viability of green chemistry. Breakthroughs in bioengineering, chemical processing techniques, or new methods of bio-based chemical production could lead to more efficient and cost-effective green chemistry processes. Investment and Funding: The amount of capital and funding available for research and development in green chemistry is another significant factor. More funding can lead to more technological advancements and the scaling up of green chemical production.

Top trends in the Green chemical Market

The global green chemicals market is growing due to increasing consumer awareness of sustainability, the rising popularity of bio-based packaging, and the growing need for alternative fuels. These trends increase demand for eco-friendly products and green chemicals used in manufacturing processes. Government initiatives promoting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions also provide a conducive environment for the green chemicals industry’s expansion and innovation.

Market Growth

The green chemical industry is rapidly growing, influenced by heightened environmental awareness and stricter regulatory norms. Scientific advancements and evolving consumer preferences towards eco-friendly products further support this surge in sustainable chemistry. Regulatory measures like the EU’s REACH and the US’s Toxic Substances Control Act drive industries to adopt sustainable chemical alternatives. Progress in research widens the applications for green chemicals, creating new opportunities. Economic incentives, from cost efficiencies and improved ROI, are attracting increased business investments in this sector. With escalating global environmental challenges, the role of green chemistry is poised to become ever more pivotal in securing a sustainable future.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the European region held a market share of 30.1% of global revenue. This dominance largely stemmed from escalating demand for environmentally friendly goods, a strong concentration of globally recognized companies operating in the region, and the surging incorporation of green chemicals in diverse sectors such as food and beverage, personal care, automotive, and packaging. To promote sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, the European chemical industry heavily emphasizes creating and manufacturing green chemicals. North America also plays a significant role in the green chemicals sector, claiming a noteworthy portion of the market share. This is attributed to the presence of numerous major market leaders, supportive government initiatives, and a growing consciousness about sustainable methods. Europe also claimed a considerable market share, spurred by stringent environmental legislations and a pronounced emphasis on sustainability.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 100.9 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 274.2 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 10.8% Europe Revenue Share 30.1% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increased global concern about environmental damage caused by conventional chemicals has led to governments worldwide enacting stricter regulations on chemical production. Such legislation encourages corporations to adopt more environmentally friendly practices. For instance, the European Union’s REACH law restricts the usage of hazardous substances, prompting manufacturers to consider green chemistry as a viable alternative. Key industries, including pharmaceuticals, plastics, and cosmetics, show an escalating preference for green chemicals that are less detrimental and more sustainable. Consumer demand for safer, more sustainable products has driven these sectors to transition from traditional chemicals to green alternatives. This shift is particularly noticeable in the cosmetics industry, where ‘clean beauty’ – products made without harmful substances and favoring green chemistry – is becoming increasingly popular.

Market Restraints

Manufacturing green chemicals necessitates sophisticated methods and cutting-edge technology, resulting in a higher cost than manufacturing conventional chemical products. Expenditures associated with biomass conversion catalysts, energy input, and infrastructure establishment, especially in emerging regions, contribute to the inflated cost. As a result, the price of green chemicals is high, which may discourage potential customers, thus impeding market growth.

The demand for green chemicals is also hampered by a lack of awareness regarding their benefits. Additionally, support for green chemicals is not uniform across the globe. While regions like the European Union have stringent regulations that encourage the use of green chemicals, many areas lack such rules. Without government incentives, corporations may consider green alternatives financially impractical.

Market Opportunities

The global environment-friendly chemical market is poised to experience substantial growth prospects in the coming years, primarily due to heightened awareness of ecological concerns. This awareness has motivated consumers and corporations to seek earth-friendly products with minimal planetary impact. Eco-friendly chemicals, manufactured from renewable resources and demonstrating smaller carbon footprints, are projected to rise in favor, especially as environmental preservation climbs the list of priorities.

In addition, across the globe, governmental entities are instituting encouraging policies and regulations to stimulate the adoption of eco-friendly chemicals and curtail the use of harmful substances. These strategies might provide business incentives to incorporate green practices, promoting a conducive atmosphere for expanding companies in the eco-friendly chemical sector. Unceasing progress in the research and technology of green chemistry is anticipated to yield more productive and economically viable methods of producing these chemicals, thus encouraging broader adoption and stimulating market growth.

Report Segmentation of the Green Chemical Market

Product Type Insight

In 2022, bioalcohols held the largest market share in the global green chemical market due to widespread use in industries like transportation, pharmaceuticals, and food & and beverages. They are popular as renewable alternatives to fossil fuels. The bio-polymers segment, utilized in packaging, agriculture, automotive, and medical industries, is the fastest growing due to its biodegradability and eco-friendly production, aligning with global environmental concerns.

Source Insight

Green chemicals derived from plants are increasingly popular due to their sustainable and eco-friendly characteristics. They originate from various plants and crops, appealing to environmental enthusiasts and businesses. Similarly, in 2022, algae gained a significant market share as a green chemical source due to its quick growth, easy cultivation, carbon sequestration ability, and suitability for production in diverse environments, including wastewater treatment facilities.

By End-Use

The construction sector accounted for the largest share of the green chemicals market in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecasted period. This sector’s leadership is due to a growing need for earth-friendly materials and sustainable building methods. This trend is fueled by a heightened sense of environmental consciousness and rules from the government encouraging green buildings.

Following construction, pharmaceuticals accounted for the second-largest market share in 2022. The Pharmaceutical industry is beginning to use more and more green chemicals when creating and producing drugs to decrease environmental harm and make their work more sustainable. This shift towards environmentally-friendly methods is driven by tougher rules about the environment and an increasing number of customers in healthcare who prefer products that are environment-friendly.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market, including BASF SE, DuPont, Solvay, Dow Chemical Company, BioAmber, Clariant, Novozymes, Genomatica, Croda International, and Evonik Industries, were actively engaged in research and development of eco-friendly alternatives, bio-based chemicals, and sustainable solutions across various sectors. The competitive landscape was dynamic and evolving, with companies vying for market share and driving innovation to meet the increasing demand for green chemicals.

Some of the major players include:

Arkema Group

Balfour Beatty Plc

BASF SE

Bio Kleen

Cargill Inc.

Du Pont De Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

George Weston Foods Ltd.

GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Givaudan

Greenchemicals S.r.l.

JSW Cement Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont Spa

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type Bio Alcohols Bio Organic Acids Bio Ketones Bio Polymers Bio Solvents Others Product Types

Based on Source Plant-Based Algae-Based Bio-Waste Other Sources

Based on End-Use Construction Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Paints & Coatings Agriculture Automotive Textile Other Applications



By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Green Chemical Market

In May 2023 , NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) joined hands to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen business & its derivatives (Green Ammonia and green Methanol)

, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) joined hands to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen business & its derivatives (Green Ammonia and green Methanol) In June 2022, JSW Cement Limited entered the construction chemicals sector by introducing a new line of eco-friendly products. These products use less water during application and replace river sand with screen slag in concrete, promoting the conservation of natural resources and helping to prevent environmental issues such as landslides, floods, and air pollution.

