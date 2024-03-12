Green Data Center market Benefiting from Rising Demand for High-end Cloud Computing

Rockville , March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, through its newly published study, reveals that green data centers Market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 66.52 billion in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Rising popularity of high-end cloud computing in numerous enterprises is expected to increase the demand for green data centers. The growing inclination to network upgrades and multi-cloud systems for supporting 5G technology is estimated to offer ample opportunities for the expansion of the green data center market. Further, increasing requirements for energy-efficient infrastructure along with the purchase of various renewable energy sources, including geothermal, hydroelectric, wind, and solar are projected to increase demand for green data centers.

Sustainable data centers can minimize carbon emissions with a growing dependency on clean energy compared to conventional data centers, which depend on fossil fuels. The emergence of some advanced technologies, including machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in green data centers is estimated to aid in the automation of processes thus minimizing carbon emission.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 281.04 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 15.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Worldwide demand for green data centers is estimated at a market value of US$ 66.52 billion in 2024.

The global green data center market is set to reach a value of US$ 281.04 billion by the end of 2034.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is anticipated to account for 38.4% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

Demand for green data centers in Japan is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Large-size enterprises are forecasted to contribute 71.4% share of the global market by 2034.

“Growing environmental concerns, priority for CSR initiatives, and energy-efficiency practices minimizing carbon footprints are key factors driving demand for green data centers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Dell Technologies

Vertiv

HPE

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Green Revolution Cooling

Midas Green Technologies

Rittal

Cisco

Lenovo

Cyber Power Systems

Fujitsu

Bxterra Power Technology

Growing Use of Green Data Centers in Large-Size Enterprises for Energy Efficiency

Demand for green data centers in large-size data centers is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.5% and reach a market value of US$ 200.66 billion by the end of 2034. This rising demand for green data centers is owing to the growing use of high-density cloud computing equipment in these enterprises. In addition, the availability of more complex storage, servers, networking, and other technology in these centers is projected to generate demand for more efficient green data center services and solutions for energy efficiency.

Key Market Players

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global green data center market include Dell Technologies, Vertiv, HPE, Schneider Electric, and Eaton. Market competition is set to get only more and these leading players are incorporating numerous strategies to increase their profit share and gain a competitive edge in the market.

