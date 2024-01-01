Band alters lyric from American Idiot to ‘I’m not a part of the Maga agenda’ during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve setRock band Green Day altered the lyrics of their well-known song American Idiot to criticize Donald Trump during a televised New Year’s Eve performance.During a set on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, replaced the line “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” with “I’m not a part of the Maga agenda”. The song was originally released to criticize former president George Bush in 2004. Continue reading…

Read Full Story