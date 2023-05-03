Green Diesel Market Growth Boost by Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Fuel Rapidly Depleting Fossil Fuel Supply

New York, US, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Green Diesel Market Research Report Information by Technology, Feedstock, Type, Region, and Application – Forecast Till 2030”, the global Green Diesel market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 12.56%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 70.33 Billion by the end of 2030. As per the documents, the Green Diesel market was valued at nearly USD 27.30 Billion in 2022.

Green Diesel Industry Overview:

Green Diesel is known as ‘Renewable Diesel’. Green diesel, one of the alternate energy products, is a second generation of biofuel; with the market growth of biofuels, the green diesel market is also estimated to trend during the forecast period. The global Green Diesel industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the green diesel market is the growing demand for environment-friendly fuel. Furthermore, with the rapid depletion of fossil fuel supply, government initiatives to promote renewable energy are also considered to be one of the crucial parameters supporting the expansion of the global market.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Green Diesel includes players such as:

Eni (Italy)

Neste Oyj (Finland)

PBF Energy Inc. (US)

NX100 Green Diesel & Lubricants (India)

Shell Plc (UK)

Chevron Corporation (US)

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (US)

Valero Energy Corporation (US)

Aemetis, Inc. (US)

Gevo, Inc. (US)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (US)

Phillips 66 (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Among others.

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Green Diesel industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the growing demand for environment-friendly fuel. Furthermore, with the rapid depletion of fossil fuel supply, government initiatives to promote renewable energy are also considered one of the crucial parameters supporting the expansion of the global market. Green diesel, one of the alternate energy products, is a second generation of biofuel; with the market growth of biofuels, the green diesel market is also estimated to trend during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing environmental awareness among individuals coupled with government” initiatives to encourage the use of renewable energy sources is also likely to enhance the development of the market over the review timeframe. The technological innovations in the market are also projected to impact the market’s growth over the coming years positively.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 70.33 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 12.65% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Feedstock, Technology, Type, Application and Region Key Market Opportunities Potential increase in sustainability in the transport fuel sector Key Market Dynamics Growing demand for environment-friendly fuel Rapidly depleting fossil fuel supply

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Green Diesel Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-diesel-market-11494



Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market’s development. The main parameter limiting the market’s development is the high costs associated.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Green Diesel market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the feedstock types, the vegetable oil segment secured the top spot across the global green diesel market in 2022 with a maximum contribution of around 40 to 50%. This is because Vegetable oils have high energy density and chemical composition to petroleum derivatives, making them the perfect widely available renewable feedstock for biofuel production like green diesel. On the other hand, the market use of animal or fish fast feedstock is predicted to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years as animal fat waste are potential low-cost feedstock for commercial green diesel production.



(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know)

Among all the technologies, the hydro-processing segment secured the top spot across the global green diesel market in 2022. At present, commercial production facilities are utilizing the hydrotreating pathway. The products of this technology have better characteristics, such as increased oxidation stability and high heating value & cetane number.

Among all the types, the blended form segment led the global market for green diesel in 2022, given the increasing production of pure form.

Among all the application areas, the fuel segment secured the top spot across the global market for green diesel in 2022, owing mainly to renewable biofuels such as green diesel, which are increasing substitutes for conventional diesel.

Regional Analysis

The global market for Green Diesel is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region held the top position across the global Green Diesel industry in 2022 with the largest share of around USD 4.07 billion and is likely to showcase a CAGR of approximately 19.20 % over the assessment period. The growth of the regional market is ascribed to the factors such as government policies and initiatives to promote sustainable & affordable sources of fuel, the availability of cost-competitive green diesel, and the presence of tax incentives & many prominent green diesel market players.

Given the increased government regulations to reduce environmental contamination, the European regional market for green diesel is anticipated to record substantial development over the coming years.



The Asia-Pacific Green Diesel Market is likely to grow rapidly over the coming years, given factors like the import of significant portion of renewable diesel, a fast-increasing transportation industry in developing nations, and a large customer base.

