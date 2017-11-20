Green Energy Solutions Industries, Inc. Announces That Development Concepts Energy LLC Will Now Become the Primary Issuing Entity of GESI

Breaking News
Vancouver, BC, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Energy Solution Industries, Inc. (OTC: GESI), project developer for a Waste-to-Energy project, in Alberta Canada, announces that Development Concepts Energy LLC will now become the primary issuing entity of the common and preferred shares which are currently listed GESI on the OTC Market. Green Energy Solutions Industries CEO Gordon Mackay will step down and be replaced by Bradley Dautremont.

Who will take over as president and CEO. “I am excited about this opportunity to be the head of a publicly traded company. More news will be forthcoming about business ventures that will be immediately on the table for GESI,” says Mr. Dautremont. 

About Developments Concept Energy,
Developments Concept Energy LLC is an Oil & Gas exploration and production company targeting the Bakken formation in northwestern North Dakota. The Company is currently planning a major role in the transportation of oil, gas, jetfuel; and opportunistic acreage acquisition. With disciplined operation, low overhead and an aggressive acreage acquisition strategy, Development Concepts Energy is poised to take full advantage of opportunities throughout the oil-rich Bakken. The company plans on obtaining oil & gas production through acquisition and exploration. The plan is to obtain immediate production for equity holders. It will also be looking for exploration wells in addition. The company, through immediate producing wells, feels that it is reducing risk associated with exploratory wells that miss the mark.
For more information on Development Concepts Energy LLC, please visit its website at www.dcenergygroup.com

 

Green Energy Solutions Industries, Inc. 
[email protected]
