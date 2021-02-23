Breaking News
Green Lantern Solar Expands O&M Team With Hiring of Maintenance Technician

Green Lantern Solar’s Elliott Demers

Green Lantern Solar recently expanded its in house O&M team with the hiring of Vermonter Elliott Demers

WATERBURY, Vt., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading New England renewable energy developer Green lantern Solar is pleased to announce that Vermont native, Elliott Demers has joined the team as Operations and Maintenance Technician. Demers joined Green Lantern’s in-house O&M team at the end of 2020 highlighting the company’s commitment to providing dedicated professional services to its customers and ensuring arrays are performing optimally.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, sustainable living advocate, and experienced solar technician, Demers joined Green lantern after years of experience working resort operations and solar installations for other Vermont companies. Although not getting in his 150+days of skiing per year as in the past, Demers is thrilled to be a part of the Green Lantern team.

“I am excited to be a part of Green Lantern solar and to learn from such an experienced, professional team. Being a part of the solar industry and having such positive impacts on the people and environment around me is exactly where I want to be.“ said Demers.

“Elliott’s strong work ethic and technical abilities are a great asset to the team.” added O&M Director Derek Cypher. “I am excited to have him on board and his skills will be extremely useful in helping to optimize the performance and efficiency of our arrays.”

Green Lantern Solar’s nearly 100 solar and solar+storage projects annually produce approximately 75 Gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable electricity. These projects generate over $1.5 million in annual utility savings to Green Lantern customers and thousands of tons of carbon emission reductions. Green Lantern’s development and construction operations have made positive impacts throughout Vermont and the Northeast by utilizing local contractors for all projects.

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21a3713c-b262-482e-befa-9f9b66ec3bbf

CONTACT: Contact Eden Shullenberger [email protected] for further info

