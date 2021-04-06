Breaking News
Green Lantern Solar Expands With Two New Hires

Weston Martin joins as Director of Sustainable Relationships and Jon Sutton joins as Construction Manager

WATERBURY, Vt., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Lantern Solar, a leading renewable energy development and construction company focusing on commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems, announces today the addition of Weston Martin as Director of Sustainable Relationships and Jon Sutton as Construction Manager. Both Martin and Sutton support Green Lantern Solar’s fast-growing Northeastern presence.

“We’re excited to welcome Weston and Jon to GLS,” said Green Lantern President Luke Shullenberger. “We are focused on expanding our presence in New England and other northeast markets. The expertise Weston and Jon bring to the table will be instrumental to our continued growth, and to our ability to partner with more municipalities, schools, universities, hospitals, and commercial and industrial businesses in the region who really want to pursue renewable energy solutions.”

Martin, an 8-year Army veteran and UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter pilot who served in numerous leadership roles in the U.S. and abroad, joins Green Lantern Solar with an extensive background in business development and strategic relationships. He brings a passion and drive for sustainable industries having previous experience as the Business Development Director for a Vermont-based sustainable agriculture company, and he is a passionate outdoorsman and climate advocate.

“I’m very excited to join GLS and the team of seasoned solar professionals! By cultivating enduring relationships with schools, municipalities, and industry leaders, we are working together to create a more sustainable future,” said Martin.

Sutton joins Green Lantern with an extensive background in mechanical and electrical engineering and construction management within the renewable energy sector. Sutton brings nearly three decades of experience coordinating, designing, installing, commissioning and servicing renewable energy projects. A New England native, green energy advocate, and vintage motorcycle enthusiast, Sutton will start his career with Green Lantern focusing his expertise in the northern New England territory helping Maine reach its renewable energy goals.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Green Lantern Solar and support its mission to aggressively combat climate change through a rapid transition to carbon-free energy,” Sutton said.

Green Lantern Solar is a renewable energy development and construction company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Currently, Green Lantern has more than 100 solar and solar+storage projects throughout New England that produce approximately 75 Gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity per year. These projects generate over $1.5 million in annual utility savings for their customers and thousands of tons of carbon emission reductions.

Based in Waterbury, VT, Green Lantern has remote offices in ME, NH, MA and VT and provides a full suite of vertically integrated services: site acquisition, development, financing, construction, operations & maintenance, and asset management. Green Lantern works with landowners across the Northeast to revitalize and redevelop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate.

For more information please contact Eden Shullenberger at [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab093a90-0aa2-49b7-8392-5d2e58019a61

