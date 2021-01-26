Green Lantern Solar Sponsors VT High School Athlete’s International Bid for Gold at Junior World Nordic Championships

Green Lantern Solar sponsors Team USA’s Ava Thurston VT athlete Ava Thurston, sponsored by Green Lantern Solar, heads to Junior World Cross Country Ski Championships

WATERBURY, Vt., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waterbury, VT-based renewable energy company, Green Lantern Solar, is supporting hometown Harwood High School athlete, Ava Thurston in her bid to compete for Team USA at the Junior World Cross Country Ski Championships in February.

17-year-old Thurston, a Waterbury, VT native and member of local ski club Mansfield Nordic Club, will represent Team USA in Vuokatti, Finland next month. The World’s top Junior (under 20) cross country skiers will compete for the top of the podium in a series of races spanning the week of February 8-14. This is Thurston’s second time qualifying for international competition after competing last year in Sweden in the Scandinavian Cup.

Green Lantern Solar is committed to a mission of community support that includes sponsorship of numerous local non-profits, sports clubs and local renewable energy and environmental awareness events.

“It is super exciting and an honor to support Ava and Team USA as they go up against the best in the world in Finland this winter. Ava is an incredible athlete and an incredible person. I couldn’t think of a better ambassador for Vermont and for the USA. Also, she is the youngest athlete to be named to the team which is a huge accomplishment! Keep your eyes on this young woman. She is going to go places over her skiing career. As a renewable energy company, with a goal of aggressively combatting climate change through a rapid transition to carbon-free energy, we feel like we have a duty to support winter sports and to promote policy that will protect the places and lifestyles that are at risk due to climate change.” Said Green Lantern CEO Luke Shullenberger

Green Lantern Solar has more than 100 projects throughout Vermont and New England that produce approximately 75 Gigawatt hours of solar powered electricity per year. As well, these projects generate over $1.5MM in annual utility savings for their customers and thousands of tons of carbon emissions reduction.

Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont based renewable energy development and construction company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. The company works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

