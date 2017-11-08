Green leaf Farms, a Division of Player’s Network, Inc., Announces the Launch of Phase 2 and Project Grow Tent Event

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phase 2 is an 8,000 sq. foot expansion of Cultivation for Green Leaf Farms and Project Grow tent a collaboration with Local Artist.

Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCQB:PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, announced today that Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf) is having its ribbon cutting grand opening of its 8,000 sq. ft expansion on November 16th at 5pm and is inviting a special VIP list that includes, cannabis industry leaders, all its investors and major shareholders to join in a unique art experience titled Project Grow Tent.

Phase 2 is a major milestone for Green Leaf as this expansion will generate substantial revenues starting in Q1 2018. The concept of painting the tents was developed in response to the requirement set forth by City of North Las Vegas to add a layer of fire retardant paint on our cultivation tents. The result was turning the well designed, nice black canvas finish into a less desireable muddy gray color finish. Green Leaf’s operations manager Jason Ching came up with the idea of adding some color to the tents and identifying local mural and graffiti artist to take on the project. Green Leaf contracted the ISI Group, which is a network of local artist that brought on 4 artist to freestyle paint each tent, in addition with two (2) PNTV team members.

Upon completion of the event Green Leaf will have its final inspection and Certificate of Occupancy approval to expand its cultivation operations into the new wing. Green Leaf currently has over 1,400 clones and small plants consisting of 15 strains that are ready to populate the 6 tents and a large open grow area making up the 8,000 foot expansion. Individual tents allows Green Leaf to create several unique growing areas. The main purpose is to separate plants in vegetation versus plants that are in flowering stages.

In addition to the Art, this opening is the first of its kind offering 12 of Green Leaf sponsors the opportunity to demonstrate their products in a working cultivation center. The opening is taking place concurrently in Las Vegas during the MJBizCon the industry’s biggest show of the year that is attracting more than 14,000 Cannabis business leaders, who are welcome to visit our facility.

Once the new wing is in full perpetual production the growing cycle can begin its first harvest in about 120 days, it is estimated will produce around 125 pounds per month. Currently the average wholesale pound of flower (buds) in Nevada is selling for $2,400 which is expected to vary month to month depending on the market demand.

Mark Bradley CEO states, “We are excited to open up Phase 2 of Green Leaf and are thrilled that we were able to bring together local artist. We feel this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for all attendees to be a part of this experience which blends Art and Cultivation.” Bradley adds, “not only do the tents look amazing, it helps develop a creative working environment for our employees. The revenues this expansion will create will be even more satisfying for our shareholders.”

About Player’s Network (PNTV)

Player’s Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 89% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

