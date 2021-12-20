Green Lights for Motoclub Marketplace

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that its SparkNFT marketplace will go live tomorrow in beta.

This new service will open opportunities for Motoclub members. Rare or hard to find SparkNFTs will be available to be listed for sale or trade; either sealed packs or individual SparkNFTs can be listed for sale, and all prices set by the member selling those Sparks.

According to a 2020 year-end report by NonFungible.com, the total market capitalization of the NFT sector was close to $210 million in 2019. The report suggested that in 2020, the market cap could touch $315 million, and by 2021, it could surpass $700 million.

The new marketplace trading platform, created by award-winning blockchain pioneer, CurrencyWorks, will enable the Motoclub community to collect, buy, sell and trade non-fungible tokens.

CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman Cameron Chell said: “The marketplace is integral to Motoclub’s continued success, and I’m excited that it’s going live tomorrow. I’m looking forward to seeing members engage with the marketplace, and which SparkNFTs become the most sought after among collectors.”

The Motoclub marketplace is free to access for all members. Term and conditions can be found at www.motoclub.io .

New members looking to get their Motoclub Digital Garage’s started are encouraged to check out our recently launched Barrett-Jackson Rookie Series packs – at only $10 each; they are the perfect introduction to the world of digital collecting through Motoclub.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

