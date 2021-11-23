Green Plains Announces Groundbreaking at Obion Protein Technology Installation

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Green Plains Obion LLC has broken ground on the construction of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC™ system. Obion is the fifth Green Plains location to install the MSC™ technology, with completion expected in 2022. Fagen, Inc. will be the EPC general contractor, as the exclusive partner for all Green Plains’ MSC™ installations.

“As we install Fluid Quip’s market-leading technology suite across our platform, we are adding value to our ingredients and providing novel nutritional solutions for our customers,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “Our transformation into a customer-centric, value-added ingredient producer is well underway. Our location in Tennessee is suited to service nutritional demand across multiple species, and is geographically ideal to satisfy global demand for our products.”

Obion will have the capacity to produce approximately 70,000 tons of Ultra-High Protein annually and is expected to increase renewable corn oil production by 50%. At full scale, Green Plains’ anticipated annual Ultra-High Protein production capacity will be approximately 600,000 tons, and renewable corn oil capacity is anticipated to be approximately 400 million pounds. Renewable corn oil is a highly sought-after low-carbon intensity feedstock for the rapidly expanding renewable diesel market.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com

