Green Plains Granted Motion to be Dismissed from Suit

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced the US District Court for the Central District of Illinois granted Green Plains Inc.’s motion to dismiss the Company from the suit filed in January 2020 by Marquis ProCap Systems. Green Plains presented unrebutted evidence with Marquis offering little by the way of evidence to rebut Green Plains’ position, with the Court stating that the “Plaintiff [Marquis] has done little other than show that some subsidiaries do some business in the state, which courts have repeatedly affirmed is not enough.”

“We were delighted the Court reached the right decision and it is unfortunate we had to waste time and money on this frivolous fishing expedition by Marquis,” stated Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “Quite frankly, for Marquis to assert that Green Plains acts in any manner that is inconsistent with our high moral and ethical standards, is offensive.”

