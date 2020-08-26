Breaking News
Green Plains Granted Motion to be Dismissed from Suit

Aug. 26, 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced the US District Court for the Central District of Illinois granted Green Plains Inc.’s motion to dismiss the Company from the suit filed in January 2020 by Marquis ProCap Systems. Green Plains presented unrebutted evidence with Marquis offering little by the way of evidence to rebut Green Plains’ position, with the Court stating that the “Plaintiff [Marquis] has done little other than show that some subsidiaries do some business in the state, which courts have repeatedly affirmed is not enough.”

“We were delighted the Court reached the right decision and it is unfortunate we had to waste time and money on this frivolous fishing expedition by Marquis,” stated Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “Quite frankly, for Marquis to assert that Green Plains acts in any manner that is inconsistent with our high moral and ethical standards, is offensive.”

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | [email protected]
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | [email protected]

