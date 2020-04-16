Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Green Plains Partners Reduces Quarterly Distribution

Green Plains Partners Reduces Quarterly Distribution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

OMAHA, Neb., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner reduced the quarterly cash distribution by 75% to $0.12 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $0.48 per unit on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2020. This reduction will free up approximately $33.8 million annually, which the company intends to use to reduce debt. The distribution is payable on May 8, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020.

“We believe this decision by our board of directors will strengthen our balance sheet for the benefit of all stakeholders and create long term value for our unit holders,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains Partners. “We are currently working with our existing lender group to extend our credit line which will likely include a change to overall commitment levels and pricing, as well as require principal amortization as part of the transaction. Our goal is to pay off the debt within the next 18 months through this distribution reduction and other actions.”

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100 percent of Green Plains Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to U.S. federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

About Green Plains Partners LP
Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses.

Contact: Phil Boggs, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | email: [email protected] | phone: (402) 884-8700

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.