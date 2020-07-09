Green Plains to Add USP Grade Alcohol to York, Neb. Location

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced its subsidiary, Green Plains York LLC has contracted Fluid Quip Technologies LLC to engineer and design a high-quality USP distillation system, upgrading and expanding the capabilities of the facility.

“The upgrade to USP Grade alcohol at our York biorefinery solidifies Green Plains as a strategic provider of high-quality alcohols to our valued customers for use in sanitizers and disinfectants,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “This project further enhances the quality of our alcohol, increases our flexibility, and ensures uninterrupted delivery of a premium product with unparalleled purity to our customers for the long term.”

Green Plains York has been manufacturing alcohol distilled specifically for the production of cleaners and disinfectants for over 20 years and was originally a beverage grade facility. It will continue to produce high-quality, FCC Grade alcohol which meets FDA specifications during construction. The project is anticipated to be constructed and completed within the next 90 days.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.0% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

