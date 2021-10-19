Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Green Roads Hires New VP of Marketing and Business Development

Green Roads Hires New VP of Marketing and Business Development

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Roads, one of the leading brands producing wellness products utilizing hemp-derived CBD, announced that Antoine Awwad will serve as the Company’s new VP of Marketing and Business Development.

“I believe Green Roads is one of the best brands that still has tremendous growth potential, which is why I’m excited to help them get on the map by doubling-down on prime retail channels and working on an expansion plan,” said Antoine Awwad, Green Roads’ new VP of Marketing and Business Development. “We will continue to focus on the fundamentals, producing great products and transparency in the quality control process, to reap Green Roads’ full growth potential.”

Prior to Green Roads, Antoine served in various capacities at Charlotte’s Web, the world’s largest hemp extract company. At Charlotte’s Web, Mr. Awwad helped launch multiple product lines, including a pet and topical line; helped grow the retail presence from 1,500 stores to over 12,000; and helped the brand grow from $17MM to around $100MM.

“Antoine brings with him a deep understanding of our industry and a keen sense of how to position brands to win at retail,” said Lee Sosin, Green Roads’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled to have him lead our B2B efforts.”

About Green Roads
Green Roads is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products including those with hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants, whether it be through premium CBD products or those with functional mushroom ingredients.

Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own cGMP and FDA-registered facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at GreenRoads.com. In 2021, Green Roads was acquired by The Valens Company (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF), a leading manufacturer of cannabis products.

Media Contact: Zane Bader
Zane@NisonCo.com
470-342-5440

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.