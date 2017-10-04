Breaking News
Green Shield Canada proves continuing focus on innovation with new Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Shield Canada (GSC) is excited to announce the promotion of David Willows to the new role of Chief Innovation and Marketing Officer. “This is a very important move for us,” says President and CEO, Steve Bradie. “The establishment of this role formally recognizes the importance that innovation plays in the GSC story – from Canada’s first pre-paid drug plans, our industry’s first managed formularies, and, most recently, the first points and rewards system to encourage improved plan member health behaviour. David has always looked beyond the traditional solutions, approaches and roadblocks, seeking out opportunities to make tangible change on behalf of plan sponsors, plan members and the advisor community. And he has a team that shares his passion for transforming our industry.”

That team – Sarah Murphy (leader of Product Development and the GSC Communications “Machine”), Peter Gove (leader of Health Behaviour Innovation), Ned Pojskic (Pharmacy Strategy Leader), and its newest member, Erin Crump (leader of Strategic Innovation – all things Digital, AI and Big Data) – will be hitting the industry with even more this Fall:

  • Value-Based Pharmacy – our industry’s first initiative to directly measure health outcomes generated by health providers and to tie it back to plan sponsor benefits spend
  • Mental health gone digital – our industry’s first preventative mental health offering on the web and mobile – a six module education program on mindfulness – available to every GSC plan member at no cost in the Change4Life® health management portal

Watch for more details on these and other GSC initiatives in the weeks and months to come.

About Green Shield Canada

As Canada’s only national not-for-profit health and dental benefits specialist, GSC offers group and individual health and dental benefits programs and administration services. But our reason for being is the enhancement of the common good. We seek out innovative ways to improve access to better health for Canadians. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits for groups, as well as programs with a focus on individuals. Supported by unique claim management strategies, advanced technology and exceptional customer service, we create customized programs for two million plan participants nation-wide. greenshield.ca

