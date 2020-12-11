Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Green Star Products Signs Covid-19 Distribution Contract

Green Star Products Signs Covid-19 Distribution Contract

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Joseph LaStella, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC: GSPI) announced he has signed a Distribution Contract with Biotech Research, LLC, to market/sell their Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Product, called Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS), in several South American countries.

VSS has been tested by a US Federally Accredited Laboratory and has been successfully proven to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) virus in vitro.

VSS was specifically tested and found to be effective against the Covid-19 virus as well as the A/H1N1, A/H2N3, B/H2N3 flu viruses in vitro, which demonstrates its Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Capability. VSS was also tested and found to be non-toxic in vitro.

Additionally, over the past nine months numerous infected volunteers with serious flu-like symptoms, including those who have tested positive for Covid-19, have experienced Significantly Improved Health and Reduction of Symptoms (or Elimination) usually within 24 to 48 hours or less with no side effects. None of these people needed hospitalization.

Biotech Research makes No Claims for VSS, the Evidence Speaks for Itself.

Unlike vaccines, which can only protect you if you were vaccinated before you were infected, VSS is taken after you get the virus and begin to show symptoms. Therefore, it is a good idea to have VSS in your home if you ever need it.

Viro Spectrum Shield is a proprietary blend of natural herbs and native plants. Presently, the blend is considered a dietary supplement. See https://vssmt.net/ for more information and testimonials (use coupon code GSPI30 at check out).

Mr. LaStella stated, “Green Star Products has secured the exclusive distribution rights for three countries in South America: Brazil, Peru, and Columbia. These three countries have been extremely hard hit by the Covid-19 virus. Green Star has important connections in these countries and has already been able to send VSS to help people in these countries.” Presently, Green Star Products is planning to send additional supplies of VSS to all three countries.

Green Star Products has one year to finalize the exclusive contract with Biotech Research LLC, which will require shareholders’ approval. Green Star has tentatively scheduled the next Shareholders Meeting for January 21th, 2021, at 10 AM at Little America Hotel Salt Lake City, 500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 (800) 215-7697 (https://saltlake.littleamerica.com/). We urge everyone to send their email address to [email protected] to ensure that they all receive timely messages to participate in this particularly important shareholders meeting.

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company dedicated to creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please email us at [email protected] or call us at (406) 360-5019.

Forward-looking statements in the release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the company’s products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s periodic filings.

CONTACT:
Joseph LaStella, President
Green Star Products, Inc.
(406) 360-5019
[email protected]
https://gspiusa.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.