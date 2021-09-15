Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Green Sun Medical Awarded $1M National Science Foundation (NSF) Grant for Whisper Scoliosis Brace Intelligence Platform

Green Sun Medical Awarded $1M National Science Foundation (NSF) Grant for Whisper Scoliosis Brace Intelligence Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Medical device company awarded NSF grant to commercialize innovative scoliosis brace

About Green Sun Medical: Green Sun Medical was founded to transform non-surgical treatment of Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis. The company has developed a connected, dynamic scoliosis brace that applies continuous corrective pressure and allows the physicians track the performance of the brace in real time. Green Sun Medical has won numerous grants and awards, including the global MedTech Innovator Competition. Green Sun Medical is a graduate company of the Colorado-based Innosphere Ventures accelerator program that supports startup companies in MedTech and Advanced Industries. Green Sun Medical is headquartered at Innosphere’s incubator facility that includes specialized laboratory and office space in Fort Collins, CO.

About Green Sun Medical:
Green Sun Medical was founded to transform non-surgical treatment of Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis. The company has developed a connected, dynamic scoliosis brace that applies continuous corrective pressure and allows the physicians track the performance of the brace in real time. Green Sun Medical has won numerous grants and awards, including the global MedTech Innovator Competition.

Green Sun Medical is a graduate company of the Colorado-based Innosphere Ventures accelerator program that supports startup companies in MedTech and Advanced Industries. Green Sun Medical is headquartered at Innosphere’s incubator facility that includes specialized laboratory and office space in Fort Collins, CO.

Patient wearing Green Sun Medical's Whisper Scoliosis Brace.

Patient wearing Green Sun Medical’s Whisper Scoliosis Brace.

Fort Collins, CO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Sun Medical, a pioneer in non-surgical scoliosis treatment solutions, has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant for $1M to commercialize an advanced sensor system for the connected Whisper Scoliosis Brace.

This intelligence platform will provide live wear time data to patients, caregivers and providers. Showing patients retrospective data has been proven to increase compliance and reduce the need for complex scoliosis surgeries. The platform will collect data from smart pads and empower clinicians to prescribe more effective treatments and optimize healthcare resources needed to treat adolescent scoliosis.

The Whisper Brace has attracted some of the world’s thought leaders in scoliosis treatment including Dr. David Skaggs, Director of Pediatric Orthopedics at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Commenting on the intelligence system, Dr. Skaggs said, “The smart pad can assure accurate pressure is being applied to prevent discomfort and support better patient compliance. The combination of the sensors and the physician dashboard assures us that the patient is not wearing the brace in vain and will allow us to know when to adjust the brace over time to account for growth and curve correction.”

Jamie Haggard, CEO of Green Sun Medical said, “We are honored and grateful to the NSF for this grant supporting the enhancement of the Whisper Brace. Scoliosis is a complex three-dimensional deformity of the spine, and to improve treatment, we developed the Whisper ring technology to drastically change traditional, rigid bracing. With the SBIR grant funds, we will further develop our integrated smart technology designed to capture every moment of our dynamic brace and track the trends with the interventions that we apply.”

The Whisper Brace is a comfortable and flexible dynamic solution for treating patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. It is built from modular components and allows each scoliosis patient to have a custom brace designed specifically for their anatomy.  The Whisper Brace will debut in September at the 2021 Scoliosis Research Society annual meeting in Minneapolis, MN.

Green Sun Medical is a graduate company of the Colorado-based Innosphere Ventures accelerator program that supports MedTech and Advanced Industry startup companies. Green Sun Medical is also headquartered at Innosphere’s incubator facility that includes specialized laboratory and office space in Fort Collins, CO.

To learn more about Green Sun Medical visit http://www.greensunmedical.com.

Media Contact:
Jamie Haggard, CEO, Green Sun Medical
970-818-7090
[email protected]

About Green Sun Medical:
Green Sun Medical was founded to transform non-surgical treatment of Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis. The company has developed a connected, dynamic scoliosis brace that applies continuous corrective pressure and allows the physicians track the performance of the brace in real time. Green Sun Medical has won numerous grants and awards, including the global MedTech Innovator Competition.

Attachments

  • Green Sun Medical
  • Patient with Green Sun Medical Whisper Scoliosis Brace 
CONTACT: Jamie Haggard
Green Sun Medical 
970-818-7090
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.