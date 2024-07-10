RISE Dispensaries makes its debut in Florida’s capital city with the opening of RISE Tallahassee on Mahan located at 2459 Mahan Drive, and RISE Tallahassee on Tennessee, located at 1412 W Tennessee Street

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the upcoming openings of RISE Dispensary Tallahassee on Mahan, located at 2459 Mahan Drive, and RISE Dispensary Tallahassee on Tennessee, located at 1412 W Tennessee Street, on July 12. The two locations expand the Company’s retail footprint to 19 Florida locations and 96 nationwide.

Beginning July 12, RISE Tallahassee on Mahan and RISE Tallahassee on Tennessee will introduce RISE Dispensaries’ best-in-class products and service to Florida’s capital city, with both locations to be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the Florida panhandle’s largest city, RISE Tallahassee on Mahan and on Tennessee are well positioned to serve Tallahassee’s vibrant patient community and surrounding neighborhoods.

“We are thrilled to serve the Leon County community with not one, but two RISE Dispensaries. Both Tallahassee locations will provide patients with access to the exceptional care and high-quality, award-winning products that have become synonymous with RISE throughout the state,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “Local patients are also invited to join us for grand opening celebrations at both locations in August where profits will be donated to long-time RISE Dispensaries partner Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) , whose purpose-driven work provides education and programs to build a more accessible and equitable cannabis industry.”

Both RISE Dispensaries invite patients in the area to visit their grand opening events, with the celebration at RISE Tallahassee on Tennessee on Friday, August 23 and the celebration at RISE Tallahassee on Mahan the following Friday, August 30. Each event will feature product deals, local vendors and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. ET with representatives from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The new RISE Dispensaries in Tallahassee will offer delivery service and feature online menus showcasing the diverse selection of cannabis products available, including RYTHM premium flower and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, Doctor Solomon’s tinctures and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews. RISE Dispensary Tallahassee on Tennessee will also offer roll-thru service, allowing patients to place their order from home and pick it up at a drive-thru window. A team of Patient Care Specialists at each location is ready to address patient questions and offer complimentary one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations. For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email [email protected] . For more information on RISE Dispensaries’ locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead where the Company cultivates and produces its branded products. Green Thumb’s cultivation and manufacturing practices reflect the highest quality standards to ensure all its products offer a true-to-plant, consistent experience. The Company’s retail brand, RISE Dispensaries, is committed to expanding access to well-being through cannabis and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. In addition to the two new RISE locations in Tallahassee, there are 17 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, New Port Richey, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb’s award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 96 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

