CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase pursuant to a normal course issuer bid, of up to 10,486,951 of its Subordinate Voting Shares (“Shares”) (up to 5% of the class) from time to time over a 12-month period. The Board of Directors authorized the Company to spend up to USD $50 million for the repurchase program.

“We believe instituting a share repurchase program is an appropriate tool for creating shareholder value without compromising our growth initiatives. This action was in the works before last week’s announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which called for cannabis to be reclassified to Schedule III. Having witnessed a 30-plus percent move in the sector based on news from Washington, D.C., we want the ability to take advantage for shareholders should the opportunity arise,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler.

“As Warren Buffett taught us in this year’s Berkshire Hathaway annual letter to shareholders, ‘The math isn’t complicated: When the share count goes down, your interest in our [business] goes up. Every small bit helps if repurchases are made at value-accretive prices.’ We are excited about the future for Green Thumb and cannabis in America,” concluded Kovler.

There were 209,239,033 Shares outstanding as of August 1, 2023. While the timeframe to purchase shares starts on September 11, 2023 and ends not later than September 10, 2024, Green Thumb is not obligated to purchase any Shares. If management determines it has a better use for its cash reserves, it is under no obligation to continue to purchase Shares and share purchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at Green Thumb’s discretion. Shares may be purchased on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTCQX Best Market, or alternative trading systems and will be subject to the limitations and rules imposed by U.S. and Canadian securities regulations. The Company does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program. The actual number of Shares purchased, timing of purchases and share price will depend upon market conditions at the time and securities law requirements. All Shares acquired will be returned to treasury and cancelled.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 85 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,300 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

