Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Open Rise Lakewood, GTI’s Fifth Retail Location in Ohio and 43rd in the Nation, on April 13

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CHICAGO and LAKEWOOD, Ohio, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open its 43rd location, Rise Lakewood, on April 13. This is the fifth Rise™ store in Ohio and the second Rise™ location in Lakewood.  

“As a designated essential business during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we are honored to provide cannabis to more members of the community with a second location in Lakewood,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are grateful to be able to promote well-being through the power of cannabis, especially during these stressful and uncertain times.”

Rise Lakewood will offer pre-ordering for registered medical cannabis patients and the first hour of each day will be reserved for people 60 years and older and those with compromised immune systems. Pre-orders can be made by calling the store at 216-273-0062.

There are four other Rise™ stores in Ohio in Cleveland, Lorain, Toledo and another location in Lakewood on Madison Avenue. The company was awarded an Ohio processing license earlier this year and will produce GTI’s branded cannabis products in a facility located in Toledo.

Lakewood is located seven miles outside of Cleveland, the second largest city in Ohio. The number of registered patients in Ohio has reached 88,306 as of February 2020. In an analysis conducted in July 2018, more than 3.5 million Ohioans have qualifying medical conditions. Estimates expect nearly 200,000 to 300,000 patients will eventually participate in the Ohio medical marijuana program. Those interested in the state’s medical marijuana program can visit https://www.medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov/.

Rise Lakewood is located at 18607 Detroit Avenue. Hours are Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:  Media Contact
Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano
Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]  [email protected] 
310-622-8257 773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9c0c5e3-65f9-4957-aa3a-7bb2e050b584 

