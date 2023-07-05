CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , today announced it will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

Live conference call: 844-883-3895 (Toll-Free) and 412-317-5797 (International)

Live and archived webcast: https://investors.gtigrows.com

Participants may pre-register for the live conference call any time prior to the start of the call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180201/f9c7d944ad and entering their contact information. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

