CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Philadelphia, the Company’s 82nd retail location in the nation, will open on June 17th. The new dispensary will hold a grand opening event on July 8th, where profits from the day will be donated to Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity (PLSE). Green Thumb previously partnered with PLSE through their Good Green Grant Program.

“We are thrilled to be opening a RISE dispensary in the bustling city of Philadelphia. At RISE, we are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience to each and every patient that walks through our doors, and we couldn’t be happier to extend that care to the people of Philadelphia,” said Tim Hawkins, Commercial General Manager of Pennsylvania at Green Thumb. “By partnering with Philadelphia Lawyers for Social Equity, we are continuing our mission of promoting well-being through cannabis while making a meaningful and sustainable difference in the community.”

Philadelphia Lawyers For Social Equity is an organization in Pennsylvania that provides free legal advice and representation to low-income residents whose criminal records are holding them back from achieving their social and career potentials. PLSE does this through seeking expungements in criminal court and pardons from the Governor. The organization also provides individual representation, strategic litigation, community education, research and advocacy around record clearing.

“The contribution from RISE will provide support to further our mission of empowering under-represented and under-resourced individuals hindered by their criminal records,” said Renee Chenault Fattah, Executive Director of PLSE. “With these funds, we will continue helping these individuals overcome barriers and unlock new opportunities, and advocating for reforms in the criminal justice system.”

Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and currently operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including RYTHM premium flower and vapes, Good Green flower, &Shine flower and vapes, and Doctor Solomon’s medical-grade drops and lotions.

RISE Dispensary Philadelphia is located at 3903 Aramingo Avenue #101, Philadelphia, PA, 19137. The dispensary offers a stylish interior, a wide range of medicinal products and roll-thru service for patients to pick-up orders. The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com . Visit risecannabis.com/pennsylvania to view a list of all RISE Dispensaries in the state and schedule an in-store or virtual appointment with a RISE healthcare professional by navigating to your local dispensary page and clicking ‘Talk to a Pharmacist.’

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 82 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com .

For more information about Green Thumb Industries, visit www.gtigrows.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the filing of the Documents and the timing thereof. The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations of future events which management believes to be reasonable. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Green Thumb does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Green Thumb’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities, including with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on its website at www.sec.gov and with Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, as well as on Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257