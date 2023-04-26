SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Water Labs, a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly chemicals from organic waste, is proud to announce the launch of its first product, Algae Control. Designed to prevent and eliminate algae growth, Algae Control is a revolutionary bio-based solution that is safe to be used around people, pets, and the environment. The product works in a variety of different environments such as:

Aquariums

Ponds

Fountains

Roofs/Decks

Boats

Watch the story behind the company here!

Algae growth can be a frustrating and unsightly problem for aquarium owners, but traditional chemical solutions often come with harmful side effects. Green Water Labs recognized the need for an eco-friendly alternative and spent years researching and developing Algae Control. The result is a product that not only effectively controls algae growth but is also safe for our ecosystems. Green Water Labs works hard to identify bio-mimicking solutions that can work with our natural ecosystems instead of against them.

“Algae growth affects many types of environments, from aquariums to ponds to the roofs on our homes,” said Noah Belkhous, co-founder, and CEO of Green Water Labs. “We started this company to create renewable products that are not only effective but also environmentally friendly. Algae Control is the first of many products we plan to develop that will help reduce the negative impact of chemicals on our environment.”

Algae Control is made using a proprietary blend of plant-based compounds that are transformed into a powerful, algae-controlling solution. Unlike traditional algae prevention solutions that bioaccumulate and harm aquatic life; Algae Control is safe for fish, plants, and other aquatic organisms. It can also be used on roofs, decks, and walkways without causing damage to structures or the surrounding environment. The formulation has been carefully developed to biodegrade, offering a safe alternative to current products on the market today.

Green Water Labs is committed to reducing the environmental impact of chemical solutions by using organic waste as the basis for its products. By repurposing waste materials, the company is helping to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and the destructive impact of chemicals on the environment. “This has been a great opportunity to apply fundamental scientific research to help solve a worldwide problem,” said Greg Jenson, founder and CSO.

Algae Control is now available for purchase on the Green Water Labs website and is available through its retail partner, Buceplant. For more information about Algae Control and Green Water Labs, visit the company’s website.

Green Water Labs is the biochemical arm of Planted Materials Inc, working hard to recycle organic waste into renewable materials and chemicals. By developing scalable processes to convert organic waste into abundant materials, Planted Materials Inc is able to develop and manufacture a wide variety of alternatives to petroleum based materials and chemicals. The Green Water Labs brand is on a mission to provide plant based alternatives to everyday chemicals in and around our home. The company is based in Seattle, WA and is in the middle of raising their first round of funding.

CONTACT

Name: Risi Russell

Number: (206) 817-9280

Email: risi@greenwaterlabs.com