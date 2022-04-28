GreenBox POS to Present During Taglich Brothers Conference, May 2, 2022

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, CA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company today announced that management will present at the Taglich Brothers Investment Conference taking place May 2-3, 2022 at the TWA Hotel in New York.

GreenBox Chairman, Ben Errez, is scheduled to present to discuss the Company’s rapidly expanding customized blockchain based payment solutions and its strategy to play an integral role in the digital payments landscape.

Taglich Brothers Investment Conference
Date: Monday, May 2, 2022
Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/45212

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Taglich Brothers Investment Conference, or to register for the event, please visit https://taglichbrothers.com.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group – MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

