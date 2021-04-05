Breaking News
GreenBox POS to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on April 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreenBox POS NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that Chairman Ben Errez will ring the Nasdaq opening bell virtually on Friday April 9, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET in celebration of the Company’s recent Nasdaq uplisting on February 17, 2021.

The virtual ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

“The uplist of GreenBox stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market in February marked an important milestone in the evolution of the company as we look to raise awareness of our unique blockchain based payment technology,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of GreenBox POS. “It is an honor to be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of GreenBox, its many stakeholders and all our partners who helped us achieve this goal.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group – MZ North America
312-261-6430
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

