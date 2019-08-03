Greene Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Inspira Financial Inc.

NEWCASTLE, Wash., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Roger Greene ‎(“Greene”) has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) disclosing the acquisition today of 1,315,000 common shares (“Shares”) of Inspira Financial Inc‎. (the “Issuer”).

Immediately before the acquisition of shares, Greene owned or controlled, ‎directly or indirectly, 4,290,603 common shares of the Issuer.‎ Immediately after the acquisition of shares, Greene’s security holding ‎number and percentage in the common shares of the Issuer was 5,605,603 common ‎shares of the Issuer representing 12.2‎% of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis.‎

The common shares were acquired for investment purposes. Greene may increase or reduce its investment in the Issuer according to market conditions or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from Greene by contacting 202-670-7505.