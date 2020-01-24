Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record High Net Income for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 and Branch Expansion in Albany County

CATSKILL, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCBC), the holding company for The Bank of Greene County and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank, today reported net income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 was $5.1 million, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share, and $10.0 million, or $1.17 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to $4.6 million, or $0.54 per basic and diluted share, and $9.0 million, or $1.05 per basic and diluted share, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Net income increased $529,000, or 11.5%, when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and increased $1.0 million, or 11.1%, when comparing the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Total assets for the Company were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily consisting of $525.0 million of total securities and $851.1 million of net loans. Deposits totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2019, consisting of retail, business and municipal banking relationships. The Bank of Greene County operates 16 full-service banking offices, with operations and lending centers located in the Capital District and Hudson Valley Regions of New York State.

Donald Gibson, President & CEO stated; “I am proud to announce a new milestone for our Bank. For the first time in our Bank’s history our quarterly net income has exceeded $5 million! In fact, I am pleased to report record high net income for both the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2019.”

Gibson continued: “In addition to solid financial performance, we recently announced our further geographic expansion in Albany County with plans to open a new branch office located at 103 Wolf Road in the Town of Colonie. We are very excited to be opening our Bank’s third branch in Albany County. While we have not set a definite date for a branch opening, we have targeted the second quarter of 2020 for the grand opening.”

Selected highlights for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income increased $916,000 to $10.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income increased $1.1 million to $21.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 from $19.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018. These increases in net interest income were primarily the result of growth in the average balance of interest-earning assets, with continued growth in loans and securities, funded primarily from growth in deposits. Average loan balances increased $91.4 million and $85.4 million while the yield on loans increased two basis points and six basis points when comparing the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Average securities increased $123.3 million and $83.0 million and the yield on such securities decreased 22 basis points and nine basis points when comparing the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The increase in interest income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense primarily the result of increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, most notably NOW deposit accounts. The average balance of NOW deposits grew by $253.2 million and $221.1 million when comparing the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The rate paid on these NOW accounts increased by 27 basis points and 33 basis points when comparing the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. This growth in higher costing deposits was the result of promotions within the Company’s newer markets targeting new business, municipal and retail customers.

Asset Quality and Loan Loss Provision

Provision for loan losses amounted to $690,000 and $354,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and amounted to $1.2 million and $708,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. This increase was due to the growth in gross loans as well as an increase in loans adversely classified. Loans classified as substandard or special mention totaled $24.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $17.1 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $7.6 million. Reserves on these loans totaled $1.9 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $1.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $395,000. The increase in classified loans was primarily due to the downgrade of a construction loan to special mention during the six months ended December 31, 2019 as a result of project cost overruns and several delinquent payments. No loans were classified as doubtful or loss at December 31, 2019 or June 30, 2019. Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable was 1.62% at December 31, 2019, and 1.65% at June 30, 2019.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income increased $175,000, or 8.2%, and totaled $2.3 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Noninterest income increased $389,000, or 9.3%, and totaled $4.6 million and $4.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. This increase was primarily due to increases in debit card fees and service charges on deposit accounts resulting from continued growth in the number of checking accounts with debit cards, as well as increased monthly or transactional service charges on deposit accounts. Investment services income also increased during the period due to higher sales volume of investment products.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes directly reflects the expected tax associated with the pre-tax income generated for the given year and certain regulatory requirements. The effective tax rate was 14.8% and 15.4% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 17.2% and 18.0% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2018. The statutory tax rate is impacted by the benefits derived from tax exempt bond and loan income, the Company’s real estate investment trust subsidiary income, as well as the tax benefits derived from premiums paid to the Company’s pooled captive insurance subsidiary to arrive at the effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets of the Company were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2019 and $1.3 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $174.5 million, or 13.8%.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the direct and indirect holding company, respectively, for The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank, both headquartered in Catskill, New York. Our primary market area is the Hudson Valley in New York State. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit www.tbogc.com.

This press release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition, technological developments, retention and recruitment of qualified personnel, and market acceptance of the Company’s pricing, products and services.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income, and Selected Financial Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months At or for the Six Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $13,197 $11,406 $25,805 $22,403 Interest expense 2,286 1,411 4,394 2,751 Net interest income 10,911 9,995 21,411 19,652 Provision for loan losses 690 354 1,241 708 Noninterest income 2,316 2,141 4,582 4,193 Noninterest expense 6,535 6,247 12,957 12,208 Income before taxes 6,002 5,535 11,795 10,929 Tax provision 889 951 1,819 1,965 Net Income $5,113 $4,584 $9,976 $8,964 Basic and diluted EPS $0.60 $0.54 $1.17 $1.05 Weighted average shares outstanding 8,537,010 8,537,814 8,537,412 8,537,814 Dividends declared per share 4 $0.11 $0.10 $0.22 $0.20 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets1 1.44 % 1.57 % 1.46 % 1.55 % Return on average equity1 17.29 % 18.03 % 17.16 % 17.98 % Net interest rate spread1 2.99 % 3.37 % 3.06 % 3.34 % Net interest margin1 3.11 % 3.47 % 3.18 % 3.44 % Fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin2 3.29 % 3.65 % 3.36 % 3.61 % Efficiency ratio3 49.41 % 51.47 % 49.85 % 51.20 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.31 % Non-performing loans to net loans 0.40 % 0.48 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 413.85 % 350.66 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.62 % 1.66 % Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.35 % 8.71 % Dividend payout ratio4 18.80 % 19.05 % Actual dividends paid to net income5 13.79 % 13.96 % Book value per share $14.12 $12.20

1 Ratios are annualized when necessary.

2 Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The rate used for this adjustment was 21% for federal income taxes and 3.32% for New York State income taxes for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at the fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin.

For the three months ended For the six months ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Net interest income (GAAP) $10,911 $9,995 $21,411 $19,652 Tax-equivalent adjustment 627 493 1,203 962 Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) $11,538 $10,488 $22,614 $20,614 Average interest-earning assets $1,403,622 $1,150,768 $1,345,295 $1,142,434 Net interest margin (fully taxable-equivalent basis) 3.29 % 3.65 % 3.36 % 3.61 %

3 The efficiency ratio has been calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

4 The dividend payout ratio has been calculated based on the dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. No adjustments have been made to account for dividends waived by Greene County Bancorp, MHC (“MHC”), the Company’s majority shareholder, owning 54.0% of the shares outstanding.

5 Dividends declared divided by net income. The MHC waived its right to receive dividends declared during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Dividends declared during the three months ended December 31, 2019 were paid to the MHC. Dividends declared during the three months ended September 30, 2018 were paid to the MHC. The MHC waived its right to receive dividends during the three months ended December 31, 2018. The MHC’s ability to waive the receipt of dividends is dependent upon annual approval of its members as well as receiving the non-objection of the Federal Reserve Board.

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) At

December 31, 2019 At

June 30, 2019 (Dollars In thousands, except share data) Assets Total cash and cash equivalents $34,542 $29,538 Long term certificate of deposit 3,626 2,875 Securities- available for sale, at fair value 192,999 122,728 Securities- held to maturity, at amortized cost 331,989 304,208 Equity securities, at fair value 265 253 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,554 1,759 Gross loans receivable 864,186 798,105 Less: Allowance for loan losses (13,984 ) (13,200 ) Unearned origination fees and costs, net 863 833 Net loans receivable 851,065 785,738 Premises and equipment 13,273 13,255 Accrued interest receivable 6,810 5,853 Foreclosed real estate 303 53 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,525 3,202 Total assets $1,443,951 $1,269,462 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Noninterest bearing deposits $110,100 $107,469 Interest bearing deposits 1,134,558 1,013,100 Total deposits 1,244,658 1,120,569 Borrowings from FHLB, short term 48,900 8,000 Borrowings from FHLB, long term 12,600 13,600 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,247 14,924 Total liabilities 1,323,405 1,157,093 Total shareholders’ equity 120,546 112,369 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,443,951 $1,269,462 Common shares outstanding 8,536,414 8,537,814 Treasury shares 74,926 73,526



The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.

For Further Information Contact:

Donald E. Gibson

President & CEO

(518) 943-2600

[email protected]