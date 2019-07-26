GreenGro Technologies’ Expansion Into Booming Hemp Market Continues to Attract National Media Attention

CEO Interviewed LIVE by Seven National and Local Fox News Radio Stations

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), a leading provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the cannabis industry, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Burden, was interviewed by a number of prominent national and local Fox News Radio Stations relating to the nation’s booming hemp market and, in particular, the steps Burden has taken since being named as CEO of GreenGro to pave its way for profitability and sustainable revenue growth.

“The increasing media and investor interest in GreenGro is a result of our successful expansion into the booming CBD and hemp-based markets,” said Burden. “The passage of last year’s Farm Bill has virtually overnight enabled our nation’s struggling farmers to grow and sell hemp-based products at close to $40 a pound compared to their previous crops which sold at close to $1 a pound, in the case of kale, for example. This economic climate has set the stage for rapid and profitable growth for companies that have the right mix of high-yielding hemp seeds, experience, distribution and capital –– key factors that differentiate GreenGro versus the other players in the market,” concluded Burden.

The new $867 billion Farm Bill, recently passed by Congress, will make it easier for farmers to grow hemp –– the plant CBD, or cannabidiol, is derived from. The bill will bring important perks, like access to banking, federal grants, and crop insurance. The bill also takes hemp off the federal controlled substances list, removing some of the headaches for product manufacturers and farmers who grow the non-hallucinogenic plant to extract the therapeutic CBD oil, among other things. Although many thought CBD would emerge as a niche industry, based on the latest figures, CBD is becoming a mainstay in the United States. The market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022, according to the Brightfield Group , a cannabis and CBD market research company.

Audio recordings of Burden's recent interviews can be heard at various Fox News Radio stations.

About GreenGro Technologies

