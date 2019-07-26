Breaking News
Home / Top News / GreenGro Technologies’ Expansion Into Booming Hemp Market Continues to Attract National Media Attention

GreenGro Technologies’ Expansion Into Booming Hemp Market Continues to Attract National Media Attention

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CEO Interviewed LIVE by Seven National and Local Fox News Radio Stations

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), a leading provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the cannabis industry, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Burden, was interviewed by a number of prominent national and local Fox News Radio Stations relating to the nation’s booming hemp market and, in particular, the steps Burden has taken since being named as CEO of GreenGro to pave its way for profitability and sustainable revenue growth.

“The increasing media and investor interest in GreenGro is a result of our successful expansion into the booming CBD and hemp-based markets,” said Burden.  “The passage of last year’s Farm Bill has virtually overnight enabled our nation’s struggling farmers to grow and sell hemp-based products at close to $40 a pound compared to their previous crops which sold at close to $1 a pound, in the case of kale, for example.  This economic climate has set the stage for rapid and profitable growth for companies that have the right mix of high-yielding hemp seeds, experience, distribution and capital –– key factors that differentiate GreenGro versus the other players in the market,” concluded Burden.

The new $867 billion Farm Bill, recently passed by Congress, will make it easier for farmers to grow hemp –– the plant CBD, or cannabidiol, is derived from. The bill will bring important perks, like access to banking, federal grants, and crop insurance.  The bill also takes hemp off the federal controlled substances list, removing some of the headaches for product manufacturers and farmers who grow the non-hallucinogenic plant to extract the therapeutic CBD oil, among other things.  Although many thought CBD would emerge as a niche industry, based on the latest figures, CBD is becoming a mainstay in the United States. The market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022, according to the Brightfield Group, a cannabis and CBD market research company.

Audio recordings of Burden’s recent interviews can be heard here:

  1. 7/22/19 → Matthew Burden LIVE on Newsradio 1320 WILS via Fox News Radio in New York City
     
  2. 7/22/19 → Matthew Burden LIVE on Newsradio 1040 WHO via Fox News Radio in New York City
     
  3. 7/22/19 → Matthew Burden LIVE on Newsradio 600 KOGO via Fox News Radio in New York City
     
  4. 7/22/19 → Matthew Burden LIVE on Newsradio 1310 WIBA via Fox News Radio in New York City
     
  5. 7/22/19 → Matthew Burden LIVE on Newsradio 1290 WTKS via Fox News Radio in New York City
     
  6. 7/22/19 → Matthew Burden LIVE on Newsradio 600 WREC via Fox News Radio in New York City
     
  7. 7/22/19 → Matthew Burden LIVE on Newsradio 96.5 KPEL via Fox News Radio in New York City

For more information about GreenGro Technologies and its solutions, visit www.greengrotech.com.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) is a vertically-integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the cannabis industry.  The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the cannabis market through a combination of three operating divisions that encompass extraction, CBD production and Genobreeding development.  Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.  Additional details can be found by visiting the Company’s website at www.greengrotech.com.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:
Bill Miller, 844-565-5665

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.