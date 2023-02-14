GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and substance use treatment services in Texas, will host a discussion on the intersection of workplace violence and mental health on Wednesday, February 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the facility’s outpatient location, Resolutions Arlington. The presentation on this topic will be conducted by P. Steve Wheeler, senior director of security and emergency services at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company. The event is open to the public.

To register for the event, click here .

“Many don’t realize that in addition to rates of substance use increasing during the course of the pandemic, patients are also presenting with mental conditions far more severe than those seen before the pandemic, and this significantly raises the chance of experiencing workplace violence,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “Education and a discussion on this topic is certainly needed, and we’re proud to host that here at Greenhouse.”

In the past few years, reports of workplace violence have significantly increased. The most current data according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that fatalities due to intentional injuries increased by more than 10% from 2020 to 2021, a percentage increase that led to 2021 having the highest rate of fatal occupational injury since 2016. Further, the recently released study, Indicators of Workplace Violence , approximately 1.3 million nonfatal workplace violent victimizations occurred each year between 2015 and 2019, another statistic that illustrates the need for the development of procedures to deter these events.

“An effective workplace violence prevention program is essential to every business, and a vital component of that program must be an intervention strategy that includes mental health support,” said Wheeler. “Unfortunately, workplace violence is being experienced at a more frequent rate, but having a plan of action through a prevention program enhances workplace security and mitigates risk.”

Since 2020, workplace assaults have increased across numerous industries. Healthcare workers in particular have seen a surge in workplace violence, especially since the beginning of the pandemic; studies indicate that 44% of nurses have reported physical violence and 68% have reported verbal abuse in that time period.

“Violence in the workplace has had a devastating impact, particularly in the last three years,” said Maria Villareal, LPC, consultant and on-site EAP for Lockheed Martin. “As behavioral health specialists, its imperative to keep in mind that our clients are also employees, and in mitigating the risk of potential workplace violence, it is incumbent upon us to proactively assess their relationship to their workplace, leaders and peers.”

The discussion will take place at Resolutions Arlington, located at 1075 Wet N Wild Way Arlington. Zoom attendance is also an option.

